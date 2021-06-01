Naughty ‘Arce supervises the training of’ Naughty ‘

MEXICO – When commitment is of vital importance, all help is welcome; especially when it comes from a penta world champion, as is the case of Jorge ‘Travieso’ Arce who closely follows the work done by his nephew Karim ‘Traviesito’ Arce, who on June 12 will seek his first championship as a professional .

The youngest of the Arce dynasty, represented by Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle; He faces an undefeated duel and for the International title of the World Boxing Council David ‘El General’ Cuéllar in what represents a real litmus test for both boxers who despite their youth have already shown what they are capable of between the sixteen strings.

The ‘Naughty’ who was world champion in the super bantamweight, bantamweight, super fly, fly and light fly divisions; He knows about the great work that Karim has done in conjunction with his work team led by Don Manuel ‘Cochul’ Montiel, and he is sure that he will come out with a victory, although it does not hurt to monitor him closely and even fill him with motivation because he knows what talent and courage he has to spare.

Arce Lugo, has had the fortune to share the practice room with the ‘Travieso’ in countless opportunities, and assures that for this commitment he has demanded even more, since he has spoken to him of the importance of staying undefeated and winning a title for your headline aspirations.

The clash between Arce and Cuéllar heads the ballot presented by Promociones del Pueblo in association with BXSTRS Promotions and which will be broadcast throughout Latin America through the ‘ESPN Knockout’ signal and will have the special participation of former Venezuelan world champion José ‘Bolivita ‘Uzcategui; as well as local prospects Rosario ‘Pinocho’ Sánchez, Luis Alberto ‘Peluchín’ Araujo, Carlos ‘Príncipe’ Araujo and Brandon ‘Red Boy’ Gámez.