Naty Abascal, the eternal muse of fashion

Naty Abascal has been living fashion in the front row for decades alongside names like Valentino, Armani or Manolo Blahnik. After exhibiting his fashion into art at the Jumex museum, Rizzoli pays tribute to him with a book The Eternal Muse, which reviews his talent and good taste.

How has the fashion industry changed?

Fashion is always a reflection of the times and also an element that anticipates changes. And in these last 50 years we have seen incredible changes. The mini skirt, the pantsuit, the grunge, the povera fashion, the minimal, the fury for streetstyle. All are reflections of each of the moments that society goes through. I think history could be studied through fashion collections.

Always close to the best designers in history, who have been the ones that have marked you the most?

Undoubtedly Óscar de la Renta and Valentino, although there are many others for whom I feel special affection and with whom I have also learned a lot, but the relationship with Óscar, whom I remember every day and was a brother to me, or with Valentino, they transcend the limits of work, of friendship they are something more. It is a chemistry, a symbiosis that grows every day, mutually enriching each other with our experiences. It is something unique and wonderful to me.

The exhibition of your garments at the Jumex museum brought fashion closer to art. Do you think that fashion is art?

That is a good dilemma. Experts say that fashion is crafts, not art, but when you see a suit that requires 1,200 hours of hand embroidery, when you think of all the processes necessary to create a garment, from the idea to the creation of the fabrics, the thousand details such as interlinings, linings, buttons, buttonholes require a lot of skill, enormous patience and creativity to do it. Why does someone consider that a painting is more important than a unique Haute Couture suit, I don’t know, I leave the answer to the experts, but the reality is that fashion exhibitions, whether about a designer, or a specific topic, attract hundreds of thousands of people. There are exhibitions like those of the MET in New York, Heavenly Bodies, for example, which have broken world attendance records, above other established ones. Something has fashion that generates debate, that’s for sure.

You have worked with the great fashion photographers, who have impressed you the most?

Avedon, without a doubt. I have worked with many and very important ones, but Avedon is a separate chapter, not only in my career but in the history of photography. To stand in front of his objective was to invent a character, it was to act for him, to interpret for his camera. My sister Ana María and I were inaugurated with him in New York in 1964. A story with Elizabeth Taylor and Maya Pliseskaya. Impossible to forget.

What is good taste and what about bad taste?

Something more and more irrelevant each day, although it is important to me. We live in a time in which the banal, the everyday is glorified, dreaming seems to be forbidden or not to be “cool”, that magic word that corners or exalts you depending on who uses it. Good taste, is above all, being respectful with oneself and with others. It is something that does not have to do with age or economic position, but with the vision that each of us has of the world, of life. But if we talk about fashion, let’s not forget that the alleged “bad taste” is a way of drawing attention to something that is latent, around us, using clothes, shapes and colors that somehow provoke rejection, or criticism. Fashion museums are full of pieces that were once in terrible taste and today are considered visionary. Let’s not forget about it.

Naty Valentino and Giancarlo Giammetti in Giancarlo’s home in Cetona (Siena)

Is the glamor getting lost?

It has been put in “rest” while this crisis passes. It is true that nothing will ever be the same again, that’s for sure, but we are people, human beings, and the emotion of physical contact, of watching a parade in a room, or going to a physical store and listening to the expert advise you, give you ideas on what is most suitable for you and your lifestyle, and budget, is irreplaceable. And I think it is perfectly feasible and necessary, to counteract the tempting comfort of living looking at life and the world through a screen. Technology must help us not to enslave. Going to a bookstore, a store, a museum continues to fascinate me more and more every day. I don’t change it for anything, not even for the comfort of my home. Public places are always an opportunity to meet people, to socialize, to experiment at home, the chances of something like this happening are nil.

Valentino is undoubtedly a key figure with whom he shares the passion for the exquisite …

Valentino is probably the most refined person I know. Everything around him is perfect. Effortless, but perfect. The food, the table, the flowers, the bedrooms, his houses, his boat, his art collections, furniture … it is impossible to look around you and not see harmony, he is an enormously cultured person, fun and demanding at the same time, but you never stop learning something new when you are by his side. And that is undoubtedly the key to youth, staying alert, always learning. Valentino is a teacher.

Mario Testino said that in fashion the business is Anglo-Saxon, but the glamor with names like Blahnik, Oscar de la Renta or Carolina Herrera is Latin, do you agree?

I believe, without wanting to correct my dear Mario, that the fashion business is Italian and American, although the French are masters in the art of selling a lifestyle that ranges from silk to wine, through cosmetics, fragrances and of course fashion. Then there is the glamor, the style. And that is, in my opinion, international, and at the same time individual. The Latin world is a world of sensations, of color, of aromas, of sensuality, and in this field there are great teachers, Oscar and Manolo among them. Carolina is a woman who has adapted her understated sense of elegance to an American culture and lifestyle, but who speaks to an international woman. Even so, I believe that talent, sensitivity… is something very individual and can be found anywhere in the world. You just have to be attentive.

What would you say to someone who wants to start in the world of fashion?

A lot of patience, that you listen and observe, that you absorb all the information, that you be attentive to your surroundings and live without prejudice, that you be clear that the world of fashion does not forgive, and very quickly forgets people and their work and efforts. But never lose the illusion, the capacity for surprise, the energy, and above all, the passion. With those ingredients, you can’t go wrong. And don’t forget that you also learn a lot from mistakes, a lot.

Are these difficult times for the elegant man and woman?

They always have been, because people are afraid to express their individuality. It is true that today there is enormous freedom of creativity and expression, but people worry less about manners, shapes, and how to dress. We are at a time when everything that breathes “street style” or “leisure wear” is what you have to wear … ok, if it goes with your personality and your style, and you make it part of your hallmarks. But elegance, again, is something personal, and that one expresses in their daily life, regardless of modes and fashions. Elegance is an interior thing. That can be expressed with clothes, but also with many other things. Culture, education, kindness, patience, empathy are all attributes of elegant people, regardless of how they dress.