NatWest limits daily cryptocurrency transactions to avoid fraud

British bank NatWest has imposed a daily limit on cryptocurrency exchange-related transactions as a result of concerns about scams and fraud.

UK bank NatWest has imposed restrictions on transactions linked to cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, according to a . report published on June 29. The change follows news that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned Binance not to conduct regulated trading without a license.

Clients now have a daily limit on the amount of funds they can send on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is unclear what this specific amount is, but it is believed to be in the range of a few thousand pounds and is platform dependent. Binance is just one of many platforms that must make changes.

A spokesperson told . the change is a consequence of concerns related to scams and fraud. The source also added that the bank made the decision to protect clients from criminal exploitation, and that it has also blocked payments to a small number of crypto firms. These firms appear to “show particularly significant levels of fraud-related harm to our clients.”

The move comes as authorities around the world are focusing their efforts on curbing the cryptocurrency market. Binance has been a specific target, given its dominance among cryptocurrency exchanges. The company has vowed to work with authorities to comply with the laws, but it is likely to face some pressure from regulators.

The limitation of transactions by NatWest is clearly the result of regulatory efforts by the UK authorities, who have intensified their scrutiny of the market in recent weeks. The country’s officials have repeatedly said that the market poses dangers for retail investors, being risky and subject to fraud. This is a position that has also been adopted by other countries that have also issued new orders.

The Bank of Mexico recently published a notice in which it said that cryptocurrencies are not currencies and cannot be used within the financial system. The country’s finance minister also made statements in this regard.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has met with officials to discuss cryptocurrencies with several countries, including Malta. Their concern, shared with governments, is that crypto could be used to facilitate illicit activities.

Meanwhile, countries like South Korea have already put in place various regulatory laws on the exchange of cryptocurrencies. The Asian nation will likely have its first fully regulated exchange in August.

However, some countries are getting closer to cryptocurrencies, including El Salvador, which is pushing ahead with its plans to introduce bitcoin into the economy. The country plans to launch a digital wallet in September, offering citizens $ 30 in Bitcoin after downloading it.

