Naturhouse will distribute dividend on September 7

Related news

The board of directors of Naturhouse has informed that the company will pay a dividend charged to freely available reserves of 0.06 euros per share. The distribution has been agreed upon at the end of the company’s ordinary general meeting of shareholders.

The nutrition and dietetics firm has agreed on this dividend in response to the authorization granted by the shareholders’ meeting held last year. A) Yes, will distribute a total amount of 3.6 million euros charged to freely available voluntary reserves reflected in the accounts for the 2019 financial year.

This dividend will be paid on September 7. In this way, the deadline to obtain shares that give the right to receive this payment will be next September 2.

Shareholders meeting

On the other hand, the Naturhouse shareholders meeting, which was held online this Friday, has approved all proposed agreements by the board of directors on the meeting agenda.

The company specialized in the sale of dietary products and the re-education of eating habits posted a net profit of € 9.4 million in 2020, 26.7% less compared to the previous year. The company’s sales, marked by the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, were 55 million euros.