Naturgy’s shares determined to cancel the falls due to Covid-19

Related news

The Naturgy shares seem to enjoy the confidence of investors that there will be a price increase in the IFM takeover bid and this it will completely cancel the falls that caused the arrival of the pandemic that left its maximum at 22.90 euros.

Despite this, we must be careful since the increases we are seeing in recent sessions they are not accompanied by the volume That would be desired even being aware that we are talking about the month of July and that this in itself implies low levels of hiring.

Nevertheless, what really matters is that the value presents a clear succession of increasing lows since last February and also these are steadily above the medium-term moving average that is currently at 21.73 euros and which coincides with the last increasing minimum.

Evolution of the shares of Naturgy Eduardo Bolinches ProRealTime

So, as we continue to see this pattern of increasing lows, which has also been confirmed with increasing highs since last March, we can think that reaching 22.90 euros is simply a matter of a few sessions.

From there, it will be necessary to be attentive to possible divergences per oscillator or to corrections that carry the current pattern of increasing minimums ahead, but while this does not happen we can be very calm with Naturgy sitting on the value and enjoying the trip because after canceling the falls due to covid-19 will come the possibility of testing and exceeding its historical maximums of May 2019 at 25.06 euros according to a graph adjusted for dividends paid.