Naturgy will study with Casintra hydrogen and renewable gas projects for mobility in its facilities

Naturgy (Gas Natural) promotes sustainable mobility by partnering with Casintra, the largest transport cooperative in Spain, with the objective of evaluating the viability of hydrogen and renewable gas projects for mobility in the performance of its primary activity.

Both companies are committed through this alliance to promote the development of sustainable mobility through alternative fuels, as one of the priority ways to promote the fight against climate change, improve air quality in cities and contribute to achieving the objectives of sustainability and economic development and value creation.

The agreement, which was signed today by Alberto Fariza, Head of Mobility Projects at Naturgy, and for Francisco Javier Alvarez Rodriguez, President of Casintra, represents a step forward to have a fleet of freight vehicles with green hydrogen and renewable gas as fuel.

Alberto Fariza from Naturgy highlighted that “the company is firmly committed to developing more sustainable solutions for heavy transport, a decisive sector in the decarbonisation of transport. The company has been a pioneer in the development of gas stations and continues to do so by promoting a network of hydrogenerators, while taking a decisive position in the energy transition to make the deployment of the electric vehicle possible ”.

For his part, Javier Gorjón Orejas, Casintra’s head of Environment and Development, indicated that “both the president and myself are absolutely convinced that the medium-term fuel for transportation by heavy vehicle will be hydrogen, as it is the most respectful towards the the environment in addition to its high calorific power, so we advocate the signing of this type of agreement to be able to give an impact and try to put our grain of sand in raising awareness in society ”.

Naturgy is firmly committed to sustainable mobility in both heavy and light transport through the use and development of biomethane, green hydrogen, electricity and NGV. Specifically, the company has spent years researching the development of hydrogen since the renewable resource, the existing infrastructure and our geostrategic position make Spain have all the potential to become an exporter of hydrogen in the future.

In this sense, the company also plans the construction of 38 hydropower plants at a national level that seeks to provide hydrogen refueling service to the urban to interurban environment and thus promote sustainable mobility in the Iberian Peninsula. In a second phase, the total infrastructure to be developed will reach 120 hydrogenerators. The development of this network will validate a new infrastructure model that will also add synergies with the gas station network that the company already operates in Europe.

Likewise, the company has just presented to the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge; to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and to the Ministry of Science and Innovation of the Government of Spain a plan to build a network of more than 1,100 charging points to commercialize renewable energy in mobility and thus advance in the energy transition, since it will avoid the emission of 73 kTn of CO2 per year.