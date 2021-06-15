Naturgy strengthens its alliance with Línea Directa Aseguradora by offering its clients self-consumption solutions

Just three months after announcing their partnership, Naturgy and the Division of Home Insurance Direct Line have decided to go one step further and strengthen its coalition to offer the insurer’s clients comprehensive self-consumption solutions, in another example of the company’s vocation to anticipate the needs of customers who want to have a more active management of their energy consumption in the current context and achieve savings of between 40% and 60% on their annual bill .

It should also be noted that those clients of Línea Directa Aseguradora who contract Naturgy’s comprehensive self-consumption solution can become ‘prosumers’ and benefit from the rate offered by the company to pay back surplus energy, one of the most attractive on the market, and pour it into the network, thus delving into a more responsible and environmentally friendly energy consumption. Likewise, Línea Directa Aseguradora customers who take advantage of this agreement will have a fixed discount of € 300 for contracting a photovoltaic installation with Naturgy.

Naturgy and Línea Directa Aseguradora thus consolidate their alliance and deepen their intention to offer differential products to reach new clients. In this sense, it should be noted that Naturgy is going to expand the commercial offer of Línea Directa Aseguradora to all its clients, so that any of them can benefit from these very advantageous conditions when contracting home insurance. In addition, the employees of both companies will also be able to benefit from exclusive offers.

In this way, Naturgy takes a further step in its commitment to the energy transition, by promoting clean energy, facilitating distributed generation and offering cutting-edge products in line with the new needs of a more environmentally committed, more informed customer who wishes to carry out active demand management.

A successful alliance

This new offer from Naturgy to the clients of Línea Directa Aseguradora is the result of the success obtained in the alliance signed a few months ago, for which almost 8,000 clients of both companies have shown interest in the exclusive advantages of the offers of both companies.

Naturgy and Línea Directa Seguro clients can continue to benefit from a series of discounts and offers. Specifically, Línea Directa Aseguradora offers a 20% reimbursement of the value of the home insurance policy when the client hires it, in addition to the possibility of choosing between the coverage of appliance repairs or that of the handyman service for free during the first year to your customers. Naturgy for its part offers up to 75 euros discount for contracting electricity and gas or a 30% discount on the power term of the light, a 30% discount on the fixed term of gas and 3 months of free gas maintenance service.

With these types of agreements, Naturgy reinforces its multi-channel strategy and achieves greater capillarity within its powerful network that allows it to connect with a greater number of customers, both digitally and at face-to-face points of sale.

Naturgy thus boosts once again its strategy to attract new customers by betting on growth with attractive offers, new services and potential discounts. In this way, the company continues to build its goal of building loyalty and expanding its client portfolio with new benefits. The company is committed once again to innovation as a proposal to the customer in energy from a 360 vision.

Carlos Vecino, General Director of Marketing of Naturgy, highlighted that this new service offered by the company to Línea Directa Aseguradora clients “seeks to offer innovative products and services that contribute to the energy transition, promote a more committed energy and improve energy efficiency, making our cities more respectful of the environment. planet and accompanying our clients in their new concerns regarding the evolution of the sector ”.

For its part, Olga Moreno, director of the Home Division of Línea Directa Aseguradora, has commented that “sustainability is important for the company and, therefore, these collaboration formulas allow us to reach our customers with new possibilities and more flexible offers aimed not only at home protection but also by being able to contribute to caring for enviroment”.

Naturgy thus consolidates its network of partners and strengthens its portfolio of alliances with which it achieves greater capillarity and more capacity to reach different consumer profiles. Specifically, the company has an agreement with BP to offer discounts on electricity and gas bills for each fuel refueling, as well as with Glovo to offer urgent domestic repairs. More recently, it has closed an agreement with Correos so that it can market its energy and services portfolio in a network of more than 1,000 offices throughout the national territory.

The company has also signed agreements with Amazon and Booking so that Naturgy customers can access discounts through the Customer Area. This type of alliance is part of Naturgy’s strategy of transformation and promotion of digitization to connect and improve relationships with its customers. An avant-garde strategy in technology always with the client at the center of the activity.