Naturgy rises almost 2% in the stock market after presenting results

Madrid, Apr 28 (EFE) .- The energy group Naturgy has risen today almost 2% in the stock market after presenting its results for the first quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, in which it earned 383 million euros, 92.5% more than in the same period last year.

At the close, Naturgy shares have gained 1.76%, the eighth highest rise on the Ibex 35, and stood at 21.4 euros. So far this year, the company accumulates a revaluation of 16.3%.

Naturgy has justified its good business results in the recovery of prices and energy demand, and in its exit from Egypt, which had a non-ordinary positive impact of 65 million.

For Renta4 analysts, the positive evolution of the results responds to different factors, among which are the increase in the price of raw materials and the greater demand for electricity in Spain. In addition, they point to the effect that the sale of the assets in Egypt has had on Naturgy.

This Wednesday, the Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, pointed out that the Government will ensure that the entry of the Australian IFM fund in Naturgy, if it occurs, is “with all guarantees” to “avoid situations that do not suitable for the Spanish economy “.

With these statements, Ribera has referred to the bid made by the Australian fund IFM on Naturgy, which the Government is studying at the moment.

(c) EFE Agency