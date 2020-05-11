The de-escalation is leading, little by little, to reopen the face-to-face attention of large companies. This is the case of Naturgy, who has reopened almost since Monday a hundred of its customer service stores in Spain, In compliance with the security regulations designed by the administrations, the energy group has informed, thus reinforcing its service for residential customers and SMEs.

Specifically, the company has opened 95 of the 110 stores it currently has distributed throughout the national territory, while the rest will do so on the following days.

In those areas that are in the Phase 0 de-escalation will be necessary appointment. It can be requested online through the company’s website or by calling the store directly, this appointment not being necessary in the zones in Phase 1.

Also, it has been determined limited capacity, and there is also a preferential schedule, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., to attend over 65 years.

Likewise, the spaces have been reconfigured for guarantee distances of two meters both in the waiting areas and in the service posts, always prioritizing safety. These areas will be marked on the floors and there will also be partitions.

Also, since it’s about closed spaces, the use of masks by customers is recommended and all stores will have hydroalcoholic gel, and information panels on security measures.

It has also been implemented a new method of waste management based on pedal devices in which to deposit protective equipment or disposable material and cleaning services they have also been reinforced in each of the centers.

Naturgy’s Director of Clients and Markets, José Luis Gil, appreciated that this opening of the stores «represents the sample of the group’s continuous work in society service«.

“Aware that not all citizens have easy access to online commerce and service, we strive to get back to normal to be able to attend in person, always complying with the necessary protection and security measures that preserve the health of all and, at the same time, gradually guarantee the return of commercial activity, “he added.

Preventive maintenance operations

Likewise, preventive maintenance operations are resumed, the boiler installation and other equipment, works that will help restore normality and reactivate economically the sector of installers and employment.

For this, the company has designed equipment renewal financing offers to facilitate these operations in the current context.

The company chaired by Francisco Reynés He stressed that he has reinforced his commitment to digitization. In this way, digital traffic has increased by 35%, hiring through digital channels has increased by 63% and digital attention by 30% compared to the same period in 2019.