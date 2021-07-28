Naturgy presents its strategic plan for 2025 with investments of 14,000 million

Naturgy today presented to the market its Strategic Plan for the period 2021-2025 with which the company will promote its role in the energy transition and decarbonization. In this way, Naturgy establishes the main lines of industrial and financial action for the coming years in an energy context of profound transformation and after a year marked by a macroeconomic crisis with great impact on the sector.

During the presentation, the company’s senior management detailed the main objectives to 2025: achieve an EBITDA of 4,800 million euros, a net profit of 1,600 million euros and estimated investments for the period of 14,000 million euros. These will be destined mainly to renewable projects in the initial stages of development and in stable geographies; to networks, with a prominent role of digitization and stable regulation; and in new businesses, such as renewable gas, hydrogen or distributed generation.

“We are all committed to achieving the main objectives. We want to add in the transition And we believe that this plan is ambitious, but also realistic and executable. We must seize the opportunity to contribute to the transformation of the sector with drive and solvency. Spain is strategically well positioned to deal with the transition with guarantees, for which a stable regulatory framework is vital ”, explained Reynés.

The entire Strategic Plan is framed within the strong commitment to ESG that the company has been materializing in recent years. Thus, this roadmap includes a Sustainability Plan with solid objectives for 2025 in the environmental, social and governance fields.

The strategic lines include the objective of zero emissions by 2050 and an installed power from a renewable source close to 60%. Likewise, the company estimates that it will reach gender parity in 2030 and reach 2025 with more than 40% of its executive and management positions held by women. In addition, Naturgy will increase the weight of ESG compliance in the remuneration of management teams.

This ongoing commitment culminated a couple of years ago when Naturgy was one of the first Spanish companies to create a Sustainability Committee within the Board of Directors, to monitor compliance with ESG objectives and challenges.

Despite the adverse context, Naturgy has met the main objectives set in 2018 with its previous Strategic Plan based on simplicity and accountability, capital discipline, optimization and shareholder remuneration. “We are prepared for a new stage of transformation. Naturgy has demonstrated its ability to achieve results and create value in its business every day. Our position is to accelerate our transformation and anticipate the multiple challenges that lie ahead as a society, sector and country ”, clarified Reynés.

Investments and business profile

Naturgy has planned invest 14,000 million euros in the next 5 years, of which around 80% will be eligible according to the European sustainable finance taxonomy. By business area, 60% of the investments will be for renewables and new businesses, 30% for networks, and the rest for energy management and marketing.

The company will dedicate part of the investments to increase digitization and electrification and to significantly promote the implementation of renewable gas to enhance its key role in the energy transition. Hydrogen, mobility, storage and distributed generation will be other investment focuses in the coming years.

The growth in renewables will involve an investment of 8,700 million, 60% of that foreseen in the period. The focus of this growth strategy will be in attractive countries, with stable regulation and strong currency, as well as in projects in early stages of development, and that contribute to the transition.

Naturgy wants to triple its installed renewable capacity to go from the current 4.6GW to 14GW internationally in 2025. Of this objective, the highest growth would be in Europe (+5.2 GW), followed by Australia (+2 , 2GW) and from other geographies such as the United States and Chile.

All in all, investment in renewables at the international level and in Spain would be one annual average of 1,730 million euros to increase the EBITDA of this business to 1,000 million euros in 2025 (+ 22.4%).

The networks in Spain and Latin America will represent an investment for the period of more than 4,000 million euros, 30% of the total. The company estimates an EBITDA of 2.7 billion for this business at the end of the period of the new Strategic Plan.

In electricity networks in Spain, Naturgy will be committed to becoming a reference operator thanks to the optimization, automation and digitization of processes, while, in gas networks, the company aims to promote the transition of the network to contribute to the decarbonization and a commercial repositioning. In this sense, the company estimates the injection of more than 1TWh of renewable gas in the gas network in Spain in 2025. Currently, 95% of the gas networks of the Naturgy distributor are already prepared for renewable gas and hydrogen.

On the other hand, the company will continue working to review its supply contracts and explore alternatives that generate value for some of its activities such as thermal generation in Spain and Latin America or the international LNG business.

In relation to commercialization, Naturgy’s roadmap contemplates investments of more than 700 million in the period with the aim of repositioning the company’s services, improving analytics and digitization of systems and boosting competitiveness in the market for strengthen the relationship with the customer.

In addition to Strategic Plan 2021-2025, the company has presented nearly a hundred tractor projects for the energy transition within the plans for economic recovery promoted by the European Union. These projects identify investment opportunities worth 13,800 million euros and among them stand out the main hydrogen plant in Spain in La Robla (León), the renewable developments in Meirama (Galicia) and other renewable gas projects in Catalonia, Castilla and León or Asturias, among other regions.

Financial objectives and remuneration policy

Naturgy is set in its Strategic Plan to achieve an EBITDA of 4,800 million euros and a net profit of 1,600 million euros in 2025.

The main financial strategic lines will focus on maintaining a minimum BBB rating (according to S&P). Regarding its dividend policy, the company gives more visibility, until 2025, setting a base level of € 1.2 / share and year. The company establishes the year 2023 to review it based on the evolution in the execution of the plan.