Naturgy obtains the Gold medal at Ecovadis for the second consecutive year

Naturgy has obtained, for the second consecutive year, the Gold medal from the Ecovadis organization, whose objective is contribute to the improvement of social and environmental practices of companies taking advantage of the influence of global supply chains, conducting sustainability assessments to suppliers in four major areas, environment, labor practices, ethics and sustainable purchasing.

Specifically, the company has obtained the Gold medal with a score of 67 points, improving by 5 points compared to last year and ranking within the 6% of the companies evaluated with the best scores, strengthening the company’s commitment to sustainability.

The score awarded by Ecovadis recognizes advanced performance in sustainability, but without losing sight of the proactive work for continuous improvement and the implementation of new trends and best practices, in order to continue improving in subsequent evaluations.

This recognition would not have been possible without the transversal and team collaboration of the different areas of the company, which with their expert knowledge have helped provide detailed information for the completion of the evaluation questionnaire.

Ecovadis is a French organization that has become a trusted partner of 450 multinationals around the world, to evaluate the sustainability practices of their suppliers. Through its own methodology, it covers 198 purchasing categories, 155 countries and 21 sustainability indicators, which it evaluates with a high degree of exigency.