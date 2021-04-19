Naturgy launches Marketplace, the first platform that connects self-consumption customers with installers

Naturgy (Gas Natural) launches its Marketplace, aimed at both homes and companies, with the aim of reinforcing Naturgy’s digital relationship model with its customers, as well as its commitment to reinforcing the line of products and services that are sustainable with the environment.

The first product on your Marketplace will be the first platform in Spain that will allow you to connect customers willing to bet on the photovoltaic self-consumption with different market players such as vendors and installers. In it, customers can quickly and easily find different competitive options and join self-consumption with just one click. The initiative will also create a more competitive market, generate new investment opportunities and help companies that sell and install these products grow.

With this first product, Naturgy is positioned as the main actor in distributed generation, although its Marketplace has been designed to be a scalable infrastructure, so in a second phase it will incorporate new products and services aimed at helping customers to be more sustainable .

“We want to offer our customers innovative products and services that contribute to the energy transition, reduce impacts on the climate and improve energy efficiency and air quality in cities, making them more respectful of the planet,” said the Director General Naturgy Marketing Department, Carlos Vecino.

Self-consumption in Naturgy

Naturgy has a wide portfolio of products and services aimed at increasing self-consumption, such as ServiSolar, a comprehensive solution that allows all those concerned about the environment and savings to install photovoltaic panels and obtain a supply contract for 100% renewable electricity. The service, offered so far only to residential and business customers, will also be available from April to communities of owners.

Thus, if a client considers installing photovoltaic panels, he can make a first approximation through a very intuitive simulator and arrange, if he wishes, a visit with the installation company for free to confirm the characteristics of his home and learn about first hand the advantages of self-consumption from the hand of a professional. Once the installation is complete, the client has an app to control the energy it produces and consumes.