Naturgy is awarded the installation of several electric vehicle charging points at the Cecabank headquarters

Naturgy (Gas Natural) consolidates its leadership in its commitment to the energy transition and sustainability by being awarded the contract for the installation of electric vehicle charging points at Cecabank’s corporate headquarters.

The company thus manages to advance in the installation of electrical infrastructure and facilitate the deployment of the electric car. Specifically, Naturgy will install these new supply points at the Cecabank headquarters located at Calle Caballero de Gracia, 28-30 (Madrid).

The object of this contract, which has a duration of 2 years, focuses on the installation, commissioning and maintenance of the facilities. These recharging points will have a built-in management system that allows controlling and monitoring the different parameters of the installed recharging installation and accessing its historical data.

The company is currently the marketer of the electricity and gas supply of the Cecabak facilities and with this contract adds a new milestone to its commercial policy after acquiring large accounts in recent months, such as the electricity supply to Telefónica, the Community of Madrid , the third hotel chain in Spain Hotusa, or after taking over supplies to the meters of Barcelona, ​​Bilbao and Malaga, as well as the trams of Murcia and Zaragoza.

Bet on sustainable mobility

Naturgy began its commitment to the deployment of the electric car a few years ago with the launch of its Servielectric Car service to install electric recharging points in neighborhood communities and offices. Recently, the company has signed an agreement with Renault to promote the installation of recharging points.

This collaboration agreement also contemplates that Naturgy will prepare a geographical distribution map of the electric recharging infrastructure. In this sense, it should be noted that the company has just presented to the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge; to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and to the Ministry of Science and Innovation of the Government of Spain a plan to build a network of more than 1,100 recharging points to commercialize renewable energy in mobility and thus advance the energy transition, since it will avoid the emission of 760 kTn of CO2 per year.

Naturgy is firmly committed to sustainable mobility in both heavy and light transport through the use and development of biomethane, green hydrogen, electricity and NGV. In this sense, the company also plans the construction of 38 hydrogenerators nationwide that seeks to provide hydrogen refueling service to the urban to interurban environment and thus promote sustainable mobility in the Iberian Peninsula. In a second phase, the total infrastructure to be developed will reach 120 hydrogenerators. The development of this network will validate a new infrastructure model that will also add synergies with the gas station network that the company already operates in Europe.