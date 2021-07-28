Naturgy earns 484 million euros in the first half of the year, 45% more

Naturgy has presented this Monday its results for the first half of the year in which it reflects un net profit of 484 million euros, which represents an increase of 44.8% Compared to the same period of the previous year. However, the operating profit (Ebitda) fell 3.8% in relative figures to stand at 1,678 million euros.

This increase was mainly due to the closing in March of the agreement to amicably resolve the disputes that affected Unión Fenosa Gas (UFG) since 2012, through the receipt of the cash payment of about 600 million dollars, as well as the majority of assets outside Egypt -excluding UFG’s commercial activities in Spain-, which had a non-ordinary positive impact of 103 million euros, according to europapress.

As for ordinary net profit, also it increases to 557 million euros, which implies an increase of 17%. Ordinary Ebitda follows the same path, reaching 1,959 million euros, which translates into an increase of 3% compared to the first six months of the previous year. These data reflect the growth cycle of the company, which has approved, as a result of these figures, the first interim dividend on account of the results of 2021 of 0.30 euros per share, which will be paid on the next 4 of August.

For its part, the company’s net debt was 13,611 million euros in line with the debt levels at the end of 2020 and after the payment of 611 million of dividend on March 17 corresponding to the complementary dividend of 2020 and the ratio of The entity’s net financial debt was placed at 4.0 times compared to the 3.9 times recorded at the end of last year. Current indebtedness does not include pre-tax cash flows of 2,570 million euros after the sale of CGE Chile.

In terms of sustainable investment and ESG, Naturgy reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 9%, while net emission-free production grew by 13.5% and emission-free installed capacity increased by almost 7%, thanks to new projects in Chile, as well as the closure of coal in Spain.

In addition, the entity signed a sustainable loan for 2,000 million euros linked to sustainability objectives that includes an annual contribution to social projects for the Naturgy Foundation. With this milestone, according to the entity in a statement, “it reinforces its commitment to sustainable financing and progress in ESG aspects”.