Naturgy and Sonatrach agree to the expansion of Medgaz in the fourth quarter of the year

The president of Naturgy, Francisco Reynés, and the president of Sonatrach, Toufik hakkar, agreed today to start operating the Medgaz expansion for next autumn. Both companies held a working meeting in the Algerian city of Oran as part of a visit to Medgaz. The agreement provides for the 2 bcm / year expansion of gas pipeline capacity, which represents 25% more, to exceed 10 bcm / year as of the fourth quarter.

The expansion has involved an investment of approximately $ 90 million (73 million euros) and the installation of a fourth turbocharger to increase capacity to 10 bcm per year. Once the expansion comes into operation, 25% of Spanish natural gas consumption will go through Medgaz.

After an uninterrupted decade of operations and an initial investment of more than 1,000 million dollars, the entry into operation of the Medgaz expansion reinforces the security of supply to Spain as it is a key infrastructure for the transportation of natural gas.

Likewise, the activation of the expansion of the gas pipeline capacity strengthens the strategic alliance of Naturgy and Sonatrach. The Algerian company is one of the leading gas suppliers to Spain and is, in turn, Naturgy’s fourth shareholder with a 4% stake.

Francisco Reynés assured that this infrastructure “reinforces the security of natural gas supply to our country, as an essential element to provide guarantee and stability to the process of ecological transition and decarbonization. After an uninterrupted decade of operations, Medgaz is a success in terms of operation and in terms of our collaboration with a strategic partner like Sonatrach ”.