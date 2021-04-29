Naturgy and ANERR join forces to improve the energy efficiency of buildings

Bloomberg

US Futures, Treasury Bond Yields Advance: Chile Today

(Bloomberg) – US futures rise and Nasdaq contracts outperform as the Fed bolstered economic sentiment and tech companies’ results beat estimates. Shares in Europe are up, approaching the record reached earlier in the month. The 10-year Treasury yield is heading for its biggest weekly rise since March 19. The Bloomberg Dollar Index shows little change and emerging currencies are advancing. Copper rises for the fifth day. Coronavirus cases in the country rose by 4,416 to 1,184,271 and the number of deaths increased by 53 to 26,073. Regarding vaccines, 8,035,014 people have been inoculated. As of today, 10 communes in the Metropolitan Region are advancing to the transition phase. CLP rose 0.7% and closed at 697.79 / USD. The S&P Ipsa fell 3.4%, the biggest drop since July last year, leading global losses; read Inside Andes here, other FX columns and Chile Renta Fija weekly newsletter. Listen to the Bloomberg Daybreak podcast in Spanish All events in local time At 7:13 am, this was the performance of the main indices: 10-year Treasury Yield + 3.7bps at 1.65% EUR stable vs USD at 1.2128 Active contract Copper + 0.9% to $ 4.537 WTI Crude Futures + 1.4% to $ 64.78 Bloomberg Commodities Index + 0.6% S & P 500 Futures + 0.7% STOXX Europe 600 + 0.4% Shanghai SE Composite +0.5 % INTERNATIONAL: The stimulus-driven US economy is likely to have grown 6.6% annualized in the first quarter, an acceleration from 4.3% previously Consumer spending on goods was strengthened by two massive waves of fiscal stimulus, while quick reopens favored the services sector The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow forecast is 7.9% On the labor front, new claims for unemployment benefits may have dropped to 540,000 from 547,000, although it is rumored that the drop could have been greater, to 498,000 Viruses: recommended to the ci US citizens leaving India as first flights with US aid supplies arrive today Modern to produce up to 3 billion doses of vaccines next year as investment expands in US and Europe Maryland eliminated requirements for outdoor masks and relaxed other restrictions Unions, students and workers took to the streets of Colombia yesterday to protest against the government’s tax reform plan Protesters blocked roads in some cities and clashed with the police, adding to the increasing pressure facing the Administration by Iván Duque on the controversial bill Brazil will probably exceed 400,000 deaths from covid today and the Fiocruz research institute warned that the pandemic will continue to be critical in the coming weeks Ten Brazilian states and the Federal District of Brasilia have an ICU bed occupancy rate more than 90% .NOVE DADES: Chilean assets plummet after Piñera’s defeat in courtEngie Chile loss 1Q US $ 18mA FPs will receive requests for third withdrawal from Monday: Mercurio Constitution Commission approves reduction of up to 4% for essential products: Mercury TO BE PENDING: In Chile: There is no planned events in Chile this week: Apr. 30, 9am: Unemployment, retail sales, manufacturing and industrial production, copper production March International: 8:30 am: US initial applications for unemployment benefits April 24; its T. 540,000, prior 547,000 8:30 am: US annualized GDP 1Q A; t / t est. 6.6%, previous 4.3% Fed Agenda: 11am: Vice-president of supervision Quarles talks about financial regulation Relevant agendas: South AmericaUSA MexicoBrazilEurope CLOSE: EXCHANGE RATE: CLP + 0.7% to 697.79 per dollar COUNTRY RISK: – 0.9bp to 52.57 basis points CLP vs 2-year Chamber + 2bp at 1.38% UF vs 2-year Chamber + 0.5bp at -1.81% 2030 BTP rate + 11bp to 3.77% 2026 BTU rate + 12bp to -0.24% 2-year inflation breaks + 1.5bp to 3.244% For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP