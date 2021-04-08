Naturally, Mia Khalifa looks radiant from her Jacuzzi! | Instagram

The flirtatious businesswoman, model and ex actress Lebanese Mia Khalifa, today a recognized Internet celebrity, looked very radiant while she was inside a jacuzzi while being natural.

Since retiring from the adult film industry, Sarah Joe Chamoun He decided to keep his stage name and thus also continued his popularity on social networks.

Mia khalifa She is a young woman who is constantly smiling, she is very happy with the life she currently has and she constantly lets us know.

Some time ago he shared a photo where he was taking a delicious bath in a jacuzzi, This publication was made on November 27, 2020, which has more than a million like’s.

In his description he only put the word “Happy”, without a doubt his beautiful smile reflected it perfectly and perhaps a little more.

Curiously, this happiness could be due to some grace that one of his pets has done, because one of his dogs also appears in the image and who by the way is watching it carefully.

The place where it was had large windows that let us see the outside a bit, it had several plants and it looked very fresh.