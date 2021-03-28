Naturally, Kylie Jenner shows off her beauty without a drop of makeup | INSTAGRAM

If there is something that drives women crazy kardashian sisters is without a doubt, the makeup, more to the youngest of the clan, Kylie Jenner who has built a complete empire in terms of makeup products and of course, all kinds of skin care items.

Likewise, we know that makeup is an element without which the members of this clan cannot be understood, who have become famous, among other things, for promoting techniques makeup and launch various lines of products to beautify the face.

Therefore, every time one of them appears with the face washed, the networks are revolutionized, and the last to do so has been the millionaireIn addition, we know that there is no one better to promote their own products more than herself.

You may also be interested: Beautiful, Kylie Jenner shows off with a beautiful red bodysuit

And that’s exactly what he just did, through his stories, where he showed off his clean, hydrated and pearly skin, demonstrating the effects of some of his facial creams, which, apparently, are one of the best on the market in these moments.

The youngest of the family has just launched a new collection with Kylie skin, joining its ranks of product belts among which are abundant creams, moisturizers, oils and foams for the bathtub, which undoubtedly do a beautiful job with the skin of its clients, not for nothing has the success that it has achieved.

Knowing this, the young and beautiful mother of Stormi She doesn’t pay a dollar for an ad campaign, as she is the face of both of her companies, and we’ve seen her wearing quirky makeup on multiple occasions, where she obviously uses her own creations to look fabulous.

Like, when you decide to advertise with your beauty items and skin care, and this is what he just did, because, as we already mentioned, he appeared totally natural, to show us all how his moisturizing lotions and creams work.

Likewise, the image is still surprising, both because of the appearance of the youngest of the Jenners as well as because it is very unusual to see the younger sister of Kim Kardashian without wearing a single product on her face.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The young woman takes care of her image, down to the deepest detail and does not usually leave anything to chance, least of all the appearance of her pretty face, but this time Kylie Jenner has chosen to show her face naturally, without shadows or false eyelashes, no highlighters, no lipsticks, no eyebrows worked or even a bit of foundation.

What has completely impacted the audience on social networks, because even in this way, the American socialite looks phenomenal and very beautiful, thus demonstrating that even with her natural face she can look fantastic.

Although, we consider it important to mention that the evolution that Kylie’s image has undergone since she rose to fame in adolescence has been shocking, after an initial stage in which she refused to confirm that she had resorted to fillers to increase the volume of her lips, if the official version was that she played with lip liner tones to give them a more voluptuous appearance, the young businesswoman went on to proclaim the benefits of contouring and non-invasive beauty treatments to justify the changes that were made. they had produced on his face.

However, now that the years have passed and she clearly has a more mature face, not like a girl like she had before, we can see that the changes are evident, however, she prefers to affirm that she has not resorted to invasive techniques to modify her face.