Natural under the sheets, Apolonia Lapiedra asks for recommendations | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model and spanish actress Apolonia Lapiedra who doesn’t need to do much to become the center of attention in social media and less after the big launch of their new collaboration to create the Feel toy.

This time just put a picture in your stories asking your fans to please give you some. movie recommendations to observe at home and if they are from Netflix better because most of the people are users of this popular and famous streaming platform.

You may also be interested: From the jacuzzi, Apolonia Lapiedra shows how she enjoys life

In the photograph we can appreciate Apolonia natural and under the sheets posing in an attractive photo with which I take advantage of the attention to ask for those recommendations that by the way they already gave him and that worked very well for him.

At this moment, Apolonia is in one of the best moments of her career, being recognized worldwide and her work being appreciated and considered one of the best in terms of the adult entertainment industry.

Apart from this, she is also modeling for various brands and producing attractive content for her social networks, putting us in touch with her Followers base and keeping them happy with a series of images of her beauty that are quite attractive and well produced.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In Show News we will dedicate ourselves to rescuing his best photos, videos, curiosities and of course news so that you do not miss them at any time and you can continue to appreciate his outlined silhouette.