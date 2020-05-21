Natural remedies to rejuvenate the eye area | Pexels

One of the most annoying aesthetic problems for women is the eye contour, the moment when the area begins to darken and lose elasticity. It is clear that age is the main cause, but it also influences climate changes, lack of hydration and sun exposure. Therefore, today we share with you natural remedies to rejuvenate the eye area.

The important thing is to combat the problem before the wrinkles or crow’s feet appear. Thus they will be less noticeable, it is advisable to start caring for the skin from the age of 25, in order to maintain elasticity.

The skin of the eyes can be affected faster than the rest of our face which can cause problems like droopy eyelids, the feared Crow’s feet, Eye bags and eye bags. With some home remedies you can noticeably decrease its appearance and improve hydration in that area, recovering the shine of your gaze.

Fig mask to lift the eyelids

If you have drooping eyelids may be because the skin of this area is thinner than that of the rest of the face so applying this mask can make regain your firmnessyou just need crush three figs and add a teaspoon of lemon, apply this mixture around your eyes very carefully and leave it for 30 minutes.

Cucumber and milk for dark circles and eye bags

For this preparation put in the freezer for 15 minutes half a glass of milk, then dip two slices of cucumber in the milk and place them over your eyes with the freshly washed face and let them rest until they are no longer cold, this remedy is a natural detoxifier for that area of ​​your eyes and will reduce bags and dark circles.

Aloe vera and avocado for droopy eyelids and wrinkles

The aloe vera and avocado are highly recommended ingredients for treat sagging and wrinkles since they are ingredients that hydrate and make your skin recover its firmness, to prepare this remedy you need to mix 3 tablespoons of aloe vera and three tablespoons of avocado oil, place it on your eyelids and eye contour by 30 minutes.

