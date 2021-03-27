Natural places for cabin vacations in the United States

America is a wonderful country in many ways. Culturally it has influenced a large part of the nations of the Western world and, despite that, with few exceptions that thanks to the cinema and the historical importance everyone will recognize, there are natural environments and places that are ideal, both to know and to go on vacation. , and yet they are not so well known.

The United States is more associated with shopping tourism, medical tourism, and entertainment tourism than with the concept of “ecotourism.”. Despite this, the vast extension of that country allows it to agglomerate such a variety of climates, places and even landscapes in the middle of nowhere, that any tourist with good eyes would take breath away for a few seconds.

The United States has a problem and a virtue at the same time: it is immense. For that reason, it would not be possible to talk about all the States, much less all the main cities, because it would take many pages to include all the places. But emphasizing the differences and alternatives that each of the States can offer tourists who love contact with nature, and in turn, accommodation in cabins within those places, we can highlight that Texas, Colorado and Florida are the most prominent regions that we are going to contemplate here.

Texas

Texas is a huge state bordering Mexico, located in the southern United States, with a dry and almost always sunny climate, has Houston, Dallas and Austin, its most visited cities, the latter being a recommendation for those seeking tranquility and natural landscapes near an urban environment.

Texas is a huge state bordering Mexico, located in the southern United States, with a dry and almost always sunny climate, has Houston, Dallas and Austin, its most visited cities, the latter being a recommendation for those seeking tranquility and natural landscapes near an urban environment.

In Texas there are natural sites that seem to have been taken out of a painting, of dream landscapes. Big Ben National Park, Huge, vast, mountainous and dense, it is one of the main recommendations for all who visit the State. But there are two lakes, which are certainly interesting, Travis and Lady Bird, both developed as environments to enjoy the environment and also water sports, but due to its geographical characteristics, the former has developed more towards extreme sports such as zip-lining and even sailing; while the second is a very quiet reservoir where you can paddle or kayak, as part of the usual itinerary.

Colorado

Cold, mountainous and imposing, Colorado is one of the most interesting states in the entire country for tourism in natural environments, and due to its climatic conditions and even the focus of the tourism industry, it is common to want to find romantic cabins in Colorado, since the bulk of the accommodation proposal is focused on cabins for couples, with all the rigorous services and with enough proximity to the most important and impressive natural places of this enigmatic State.

Located on the edge of Rocky Mountain National ParkIt is obvious that the first natural destination that can attract attention in the State is that, a park in which the development of activities ranging from hiking to climbing are the order of the day. Also in that sense, with even more romanticism and exclusivity, Estes park It has gained popularity points in recent times, especially for having many romantic cabins nearby and at lower prices than those near the aforementioned national park.

Nevertheless, all the eyes of tourists who love being in contact with nature are in one place, and in the coldest season: Aspen. The well-known place of American winter tourism, it is also the romantic choice of many couples who come together in this traditional ski and snow sports destination, providing Colorado as a whole, an interesting site among the most outstanding ecotourism destinations in the entire world. country.

Florida

The imposing and quiet of Texas, and the colossal and snowy Colorado, give way to one of the States where the party and the sun are part of every day. Staying in one of the cabins in Florida can be quite an experience and can be accompanied by a world-known tourism industry, especially in the summer seasons. However, all of Florida’s natural destinations are not related to beaches, although most do stand out for offering that possibility; in the same way that the bulk of the supply of cabins will be located in front of the sea, taking advantage of the location and the demand.

Florida Keys, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Clearwater Beach or South Beach, are ideal destinations for those who want to go into the sea and enjoy the sand – and an impressive number of services associated with beach tourism. The Everglades National Park and the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, promise to take the breath away of all who behold them; while other places, such as The Turtle Hospital or McCarthy’s Wildlife, bring a different approach to contact with nature, from a more human point of view.

There are ideal places to stay in cabins and enjoy ecotourism

Just as in the United States there are destinations that are essential for lovers of ecotourism, in Latin America there are many more destinations such as visiting Chile, where not only the tourism industry supports these kinds of trends and supports them with alternatives, investment and information so that visitors can take better advantage of their stay, rather, the accommodation costs, the experiences or activities, compensate the fact of making the decision to visit the place.

In summary, tourism in contact with nature is booming, And just as in Chile there are places that are simply essential, in the United States there are States that stand out for the quality and quantity of their proposals and, why not, for those endearing offers of accommodation for couples and families, with a unique touch and nestled in the middle of these exceptional natural landscapes.

