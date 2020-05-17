crude oil prices could favor cuts in natural gas production. “data-reactid =” 19 “> Natural gas futures ended with losses last week and stayed very close to their main low at $ 1,802. That low was initially recorded. of the coronavirus quarantines because speculators gambled that a sharp drop in crude oil prices could favor cuts in natural gas production.

His analysis of the situation was correct but not when it was going to happen. They also did not take into account the destruction of demand that has occurred due to the closure of factories, office buildings and schools.

Production is falling but this factor is likely to have a bullish impact on the prices of futures contracts with further maturities, perhaps on the futures contracts associated with next winter. Meanwhile, the current destruction of demand has helped build up accumulated reserves, with increases of more than 100 billion cubic feet (bcf) over the past two weeks. That factor is what has been dragging down prices.

As Bespoke Weather Services said on Friday, “… without an effective adjustment between supply and demand, traders are likely to go short when rallies form.”

July natural gas settled at $ 1,833, falling $ 0.244 or -11.75%. “data-reactid =” 23 “> Last week July natural gas settled at $ 1,833, falling $ 0.244 or -11.75%.

Weekly Inventory Report of the Energy Information Administration

On Thursday, the US Energy Information Administration reported that national natural gas reserves increased by 103 billion cubic feet (bcf) during the week ended May 8. To put the figure in context, it should be remembered that S&P Global Platts Analytics had forecast that the increase would be 101 billion cubic feet.

Total reserves currently stand at 2,422 trillion cubic feet, up 799 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 413 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said.

Short-Term Weather Prediction Remains Bearish

On Friday Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI) said the following, “The drop in production is likely to continue to be the focus of the natural gas market, regardless of whether or not there is demand, for the next two weeks. As long as pandemic quarantines are maintained across the country, weather continues to do little to help increase gas demand. ”

NGI reported that NatGasWeather had said that the latest weather data maintained cooler trends over the east for the coming days but at the same time also continued to show an exceptionally bearish pattern for the period of the next 8 to 15 days, due to the Limited coverage of regions with maximum temperatures of 90 Fahrenheit. The company believes that what it takes for the weather to go from bearish to bullish is for maximum temperatures of 90F to spread over a wider range.

NatGasWeather said the following, “The biggest problem is that the southern United States is not expected to warm up enough because of weak weather systems that prevent high pressure in high layers from becoming intense enough to diffuse heat more widely. We continue to hope that the heat will not spread widely until the month of June begins, and that at the earliest, which will keep the bearish weather patterns up until then. ”

The United States Reduces the Number of Active Platforms by Extracting Gas by One Unit While Oil Activity Continues to Sinking

The number of active platforms extracting natural gas in the US fell by one unit during the week ended last Friday, bringing the total figure to 79, while activity in the oil sector continued to plummet, according to the latest data from Baker Hughes Co.

Weekly Forecast

The bearish momentum we saw upon Friday’s close indicates that sellers continue to control the market and are likely to show their strength earlier this week by forming a new yearly low.

In addition, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said that the demand for natural gas is on the way to falling a record 5% in 2020, due to the economic impact of the Covid-19, so that in order to actually form increases it will it will be necessary for production to be cut aggressively or for demand to be triggered by the lifting of restrictions and quarantines.

Read more

Furthermore, the gradual reopening of the country is not likely to have too much impact on demand. Demand is unlikely to increase significantly until office buildings and schools begin to open, and that may not happen for several months. There is still fear of a second wave of the virus and it is true that people begin to move through parks and beaches, but schools and offices are still closed.

Considering that the heat is not expected to arrive until June, it does not seem likely that the demand from people working from home will increase for another two weeks.

article was originally posted on FX Empire “data-reactid =” 42 “> This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: