Last week, natural gas futures moved in both directions and finally ended the week with small losses. At the beginning of the week, the market was rising before the expiration of the May contract, but that movement failed to attract enough buyers to sustain itself. At the end of the week, prices fell after the publication of the government inventory report and partly also due to the drop in spot prices.

Last week, June natural gas futures settled at $ 1,890, falling $ 0.005 or -0.26%.

Short-Term Weather Forecast

According to NatGasWeather for May 1-7, “The departure of a weather system from the east will allow slightly cold conditions to continue with maximum temperatures between 50 Fahrenheit and 70F. In the south and southeast the conditions will be practically ideal with highs between 70F and 80F average, while the region that runs from southwest to west Texas will remain warm with highs between 90F and 100F. This weekend, temperatures will rise in the region that goes from Chicago to New York City, reaching highs of between 60F and 70F, so demand will be low, although it will continue to be hot in the southwest. Next week, colder air will spread throughout much of the US, causing the highs to be between 50F and 70F in the northern US and pleasant temperatures between 70F and between the Texas and the Mid-Atlantic coast. and 80F. In general, next week the demand will be low and it will rise to moderate. ”

Weekly Inventory Report of the US Energy Information Administration (EIA)

On Thursday the EIA reported that national natural gas reserves increased by 70 billion cubic feet (bcf) during the week ended April 24. The figure came out in line with the analysts’ forecast average.

Total reserves currently amount to 2,210 trillion cubic feet, a figure that is 783 billion cubic feet above that of a year ago and 360 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, according to data from the government.

The number of active gas extraction platforms falls

According to data published by Baker Hughers Co, the number of US gas extraction platforms decreased by four units during the week ended May 1, leaving the total at 81, while in the oil sector the aggressive reduction that is occurring on the number of active platforms.

Weekly Forecast

Traders continue to focus on the spread between futures contracts at closer dates and those with a longer maturity. Last week, June forward contracts fell an average of just 6.0 cents, while the summer average (from June to October) fell an average of 4.0 cents, according to NGI forwards data.

According to NGI forwards data, the expected drop in production continued to drive the furthest part of the futures curve and is expected to post slight gains early next winter that could extend over a period of a year.

The factor causing volatility to increase in the short-term futures contract is the huge destruction of demand that the coronavirus pandemic is causing. The destruction of demand should weigh down prices, while the concern about production could boost the market.

