Natural gas in a maximum of 8 months in the face of heat and drought: Graph

The Spanish Stock Market rises 1.28% in the week and recovers 9,200 points

Madrid, Jun 11 (.) .- The Ibex 35, the main index of the Spanish Stock Market, rose 0.78% today, encouraged by the push from Grifols, increasing 1.28% in the week and it recovers the level of 9,200 points, which it had lost at the end of May. The selective has leaned towards gains after digesting the rise in inflation in the US and the decision of the European Central Bank (ECB) to maintain the pace of asset purchases. The Ibex today added 71.2 points and closed at 9,205. So far this year, it accumulates a rise of 14%. The largest increases in the selective have corresponded to Grifols (8.54%), Amadeus (3.2%) and Cie Automotive (3.13%), while the most pronounced falls have been for Enagás (1.42%) and Inmobiliaria Colonial (1.25%). In the week as a whole, the advances of Grifols (11.3%), Indra (7.1%) and Telefónica (6.8%), and the decreases of Siemens Gamesa (3.2%), Bankinter (2.8%) and Acciona (2.3%). In the rest of the European stock markets the increases have been imposed. Paris has gained 0.83%; Frankfurt, 0.78%; London, 0.65%; and Milan, 0.31%. In the weekly calculation, Paris has advanced 1.3%; London, 0.92%; and Milan, 0.57%, while Frankfurt has maintained positions. According to Sergio Ávila, an analyst at IG, investors have given greater weight to the ECB’s decision to maintain its monetary policy than to the upward revision of the inflation forecast for this year, which has risen to 1.9%. David Kohl, chief economist at the Swiss bank Julius Baer, ​​underlines that, according to the ECB’s forecasts, the current rise in inflation will be temporary. In Asia, Tokyo is down 0.03%, but Hong Kong is up 0.36% and Seoul, 0.77%. On Wall Street, the main indices have opened in the green, although now the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 are down. The New York stock market reacted yesterday with increases in the inflation data in the US, which shot up to 5% year-on-year in May, the highest rate since August 2008. However, analysts believe this rebound will be temporary. In fact, month-on-month inflation in May was 0.6%, lower than the 0.8% recorded in April. In the debt market, yields are down in Europe but up in the US. The interest of the Spanish ten-year bond falls to 0.354%, while that of the US bond, the one that most worries investors, rises to 1.46%. In the foreign exchange market, the euro loses ground against the dollar and changes to 1,209 units. In the oil market, prices are rising due to the better prospects for growth and demand. Brent, the benchmark crude in Europe, appreciates 0.5%, to $ 72.9 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a benchmark in the US, does so by 1% and exceeds $ 71 . The price of gold, one of the safe haven assets, is deflating and hovers around $ 1,881 per ounce, increasingly away from $ 1,900. (c) . Agency