Natural flirt, Kylie Jenner shows off big eyes and captivates her audience | INSTAGRAM

It is no secret to anyone that the American millionaire Kylie Jenner is a fan of the makeup and, in general, extravagances, since her fans had been waiting for a long time for the beautiful young woman to show her most natural side, taking into account that she usually shows us everything she can do with her products.

As such, under the supplications, is what he has given us, the Stormi’s mother he has given a few moments of sharing for all his addicts, images and videos of his exposed skin, and both the audience and we have been frozen by the results.

In case you haven’t noticed yet, we will tell you, the young businesswoman her beautiful face looks radiant, however, something that the viewers fell in love with was the touching detail that she has many beautiful freckles and her features are still as beautiful as with makeup.

It was through their stories of Instagram where, recently he has shared a flirty video as entertainment and in order to show us the beautiful results of the use of his line of skin care products, we can assure that, thanks to them, his skin does not deteriorate due to the great use of cosmetics , just as she does for her photo shoots.

Let’s highlight that this was not the first time that the owner of Kylie Skin has appeared with very little makeup on social networks, remember that not long ago she was totally without it, but using a moisturizing serum for her face.

Some of the users have even left their comments praising how perfect she is, even without using products, “Your skin is beautiful without makeup” or “You are more beautiful like this”, are some of the comments that are read next to the publications where he decides to appear washed face.

Despite the fact that the young woman has dispensed with makeup to spend a day at home, her beauty routine has not lacked the products of her facial care line, whom every time she has the opportunity, she labels in her publications to make it clear that the result of having the face so hydrated and fresh are its own products.

And it is that, if there is something that drives the kardashian sisters It is undoubtedly the makeup, more to the smallest of the clan, who has built a complete empire in terms of makeup products and of course, of all kinds of skin care items, as we have been mentioning.

Likewise, we know that makeup is an essential element in the lives of all the members of this clan, who have become famous, among other things, for promoting makeup techniques and launching various product lines to beautify the face, under their names, managing to be a total success in sales.

It is mainly for that reason that, every time one of them appears with her face washed, the networks are revolutionized, and the last to do so has been the billionaire youngest daughter of Kris Jenner, in addition, we know that there is no one better to promote her own products more than herself.

And that is exactly what happened a few hours ago because through his stories, he showed off his clean, hydrated and pearly skin, demonstrating the effects of some of his facial creams, which, apparently, are one of the best on the market in these moments that, as is customary, took the opportunity to flirt with the camera with that mischievous gaze that characterizes her so much, managing to captivate all who see her.