Natural covid infection does not always offer long-lasting immunity

Natural infection causes very different responses depending on the individual.

The vaccine is better because it offers a uniform response in all individuals

In the succession of unknowns that is the coronavirus pandemic, none more pressing now than knowing whether immunity will be long-lasting that we may have due to natural infection or the vaccine.

Recent research advances that immunity could last for life, but now a new study adds a relevant nuance: Not in all cases the natural infection provokes a powerful immune response, so it is advisable to get vaccinated even if the disease has passed.

A preliminary study led by the University of Oxford – still pending review by the scientific community – indicates that previous coronavirus infection, whether symptomatic or not, does not offer the same degree of long-term protection in all people, in particular compared to the new variants.

Diverse responses to infection

“If you get vaccinated, the immune reaction is more robust, but with natural infection the immune response is very diverse,” he declared to The Guardian, Eleanor Barnes, professor of hepatology at Oxford and one of the authors of this study that has yet to be reviewed by the rest of the scientific community.

Researchers have examined the immune response of 78 health workers who passed the covid systematically (66 of them) or asymptomatically (12). In addition, their results have been compared with those of eight other patients who suffered a severe covid.

The risk of reinfection

Blood samples were taken from all of them from the first month to the sixth month after infection. The analysis reviewed the immune reaction in its entirety, from the antibodies directed against different parts of the coronavirus to the B cells that make the antibodies and preserve the immune memory against the pathogen and even several specific types of T lymphocytes that act against the re-entry of the pathogens and infected cells.

“Our study is one of the complete ones on the immune response to covid, both in symptomatic and asymptomatic patients,” says the doctor. Christina Dold, another of the authors of the investigation. “We have discovered that the immune reaction was very different between some individuals and others. Some, both asymptomatic and symptomatic, did not maintain active immune memory six months after infection or even earlier. We fear that these people could be reinfected with covid, especially if new variants circulate. That is why it is very important that everyone gets vaccinated even if you think you have already passed it ”.

A predictor of immunity

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence program to see if the initial severity of the disease and the early immune response can serve as predictors of long-term immunity. They have discovered for the first time that an immune trait detected just one month after infection predicts how strong immune protection will be six months later.

When serum samples taken from people with weak immune protection were put on tested against variants alpha (formerly known as British) and beta (formerly known as South African), most barely neutralized the alpha variant and none the beta. Therefore, it is possible that people who developed a weak immune response could be reinfected with these variants.

The symptomatic are more protected

Most of those who had experienced the illness with symptoms maintained their immune protection six months later, except for a significant minority, 26% of the cases. However, 92% of asymptomatic patients did not show any immune response measurable six months after infection.

All this implies that people who have had the disease at some point should not assume that they are automatically protected against reinfection and underlines the importance of being vaccinated in all cases, recall the researchers from the University of Oxford.

The vaccine elicits a uniform response

Immune response to vaccines is more reliable because people are exposed in a standardized way to antigens while natural infection can act very differently in different individuals, experts say.

“People show different trajectories after infection, but the immunity seems to hold up after six months,” he tells The Guardian. Danny Altmann, Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London who has not participated in this new study. “Studies like this, above all, serve to remind us that the political decision to inject booster doses must be based on scientific evidence and an ambitious program that monitors the degree of immunity.”