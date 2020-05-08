Natura & Co sees signs of recovery in operations in Asia and some countries in Europe, as stores begin to reopen gradually after shutdowns caused by the new coronavirus, company executives said on Friday, warning that the pandemic is likely to hit more business in Latin America hard from now on.

“The environment remains challenging, with measures of social distance and lockdown still having an impact on our business, particularly in Latin America,” said the chief executive of the board, Roberto Marques, in a conference call this morning about the results. Natura & Co decided to suspend revenue and Ebitda projections for 2022 due to the lack of visibility, but Marques assured analysts and investors that the group has a solid financial position to overcome the current crisis. In addition to the cash position of 4.6 billion reais at the end of March, the cosmetics manufacturer secured a credit line of 750 million reais and its board also approved a capital increase of up to 2 billion reais by issuing shares shares at 32 reais per paper for private subscription. “This gives us confidence to go through the crisis in a possible worsening scenario, but if it improves we can invest even earlier in areas that we want to strategically advance in growth”, explained the executive in an interview granted to . by phone.

One of them is the digital transformation, in which Natura is doubling the stakes after an increase of more than 250% in total online sales during the pandemic. The combined e-commerce of Natura and Avon has grown by over 150% in recent weeks, while that of the British brand The Body Shop has soared more than 300% and that of Aesop more than 500%. “Even with the reopening of stores in Asia and in some European countries, the response to our e-commerce has been incredible and we do not expect online sales to return to the pace observed before the crisis,” said Marques.

Another focus is the business combination with Avon, which according to him is evolving faster than expected. Costs related to the transaction – announced in May 2019 and completed last January – weighed in the balance sheet of the first quarter, leading to a net loss of 820.8 million reais and overshadowing the timid growth of consolidated revenue. Natura’s shares fell 1.26%, to R $ 35.99, after a volatile morning in which they went back more than 4% after rising almost 3% in the opening.

BTG Pactual analysts cited “mixed feelings” towards the company. “In general, we keep our rating neutral due to the challenges of revitalizing The Body Shop brand, while waiting for clearer signs of Avon’s recovery before taking a more constructive view on investment,” wrote analysts Luiz Guanais and Gabriel Savi in report. Natura & Co’s financial leader, José Filippo, said that the impact of transaction costs for the acquisition of Avon will tend to be less in the coming months. Natura raised the forecast of total synergies to be captured with the business combination by 2024 to the range of 300 million to 400 million dollars, compared to 200 million to 300 million dollars expected in January.

The new forecast is based on an exchange rate of 5 reais per dollar and includes revenue synergies from 90 million to 120 million dollars, according to Marques.

The executive pointed out that the company plans to take the Natura brand to countries in Latin America where only Avon operates and has also been working hard on cross-selling initiatives for both sales consultants and customers.

The company now expects to spend $ 190 million to achieve these synergies, up from the $ 125 million previously expected.

