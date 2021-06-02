Natti Natasha’s fiance, Raphy Pina, remembers his children’s birthdays in a very particular way



Raphy Pina, Natti Natasha’s partner, has a very particular way of remembering their children’s birthdays.

Photo: ARMimage. / Grosby Group

On May 22, the famous singer Natti Natasha it gave welcoming their first daughter, Vida Isabelle, fruit of their relationship with his manager Raphy Pina. Since then, the couple has not stopped sharing on their social networks publications dedicated to the little girl, who already has with your own Instagram account, which already has more than a million followers. Although she is the first daughter of hers, she is the fourth for him, so he has a trick to remember your children’s birthdays.

Raphy Pina tattooed the plantar pads of each of her children along with their birth dates. With his trusted tattoo artist, Victor García, he went through a long session to leave the mark of the new family member. Now Mia, Rafael, Antonio and Vida are embodied in his body forever.

“I hope Natalia does not want to continue because the next one is going to be hard,” he joked. “If before I was well in love ‘, imagine now!”, Said the businessman.

There is no doubt that this is one of the most important moments in the lives of the couple, who have not stopped sharing almost everything that happens in their daily lives since Vida came into the world. His fans have rewarded and thanked him for the gesture of having been the first to show the face of the newborn.

Vida was born and immediately surprised with how open his eyes are and the resemblance he has to his brothers. Many have said that she looks bigger for the few days she is born. For her part, Natti has been seen doing housework, which would indicate that she is in perfect physical condition.

Recall that the singer herself confessed a few months ago that she had reserved the news of her pregnancy, because it had taken her a lot to get it. She claimed that several doctors had told her that it was impossible for her to get pregnant. So both Raphy and Natti regard Vida as a miracle..

Keep reading:

Lili Estefan unleashes dancing in a swimsuit and a luxury yacht

Adamari boasts the “breasts” without any shame