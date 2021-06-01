Natti Natasha’s baby’s Instagram popularity grows



Natti Natasha.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Maybe Life Isabelle Pina was born just 10 days ago, but his popularity has already risen to the skies, because with his own Instagram account he gathers more than 1.3 million followers.

It was her parents, the singer Natti Natasha and her fiancé, Raphy Pina, who, excited to continue sharing with their fans the happiness that their little girl has brought them, opened the official account.

It was only on Saturday, May 22, when the interpreter of “Ram Pam Pam” and “Sin Pijama” announced the arrival of her first daughter, who was born in the South Miami hospital.

On the side of both parents, the little girl was already destined for stardom. It was on April 6 when his fame became official through this account, where his first publication was about his most recent ultrasound.

At the moment the profile has 27 photographs of the newborn, who at her young age already smiles for the cameras, and where through stories and videos his parents share every moment by his side.

The name of the little ‘Vida’ refers to the miracle that this pregnancy represented for the Dominican, because it was she who shared with People magazine how difficult it was for her to conceive, especially after having received the diagnosis that she never she could be a mother, which was a mistake.

“It gave me depression, I didn’t want to see anyone, I didn’t want to talk to anyone. I felt like a total failure as a woman, ”said the 34-year-old artist.

“I present to you the greatest dream that a woman can receive,” Natasha wrote next to the first photograph of her daughter.