Natti Natasha’s baby will not be born in the Dominican Republic

In response to the request, the prosecution filed a motion arguing that Raphy, having federal charges, did not have the right to leave the United States or violate the conditions of residence established by the court. In addition to that, they pointed out that the birth of their daughter in the DR was not an argument to alter her bail.

Change of plans

In his social networks, the producer announced that after the judge’s ruling, he and his partner are studying other options for the arrival of their daughter, because since they cannot leave the United States, the baby could be born in Miami. “Not all dreams come true, that does not mean that you cannot make the dream come true in another way or in my case, in another place.”

© @ raphypinaRaphy Pina commented on his networks that, although he could not fulfill his dream, he and Natti are already thinking about other options

“After we are still alive, I will continue to show you how great we can continue to be because we don’t let the stones run over us, on the contrary, we use them to continue building the path we enjoy. Thanks to those who cared about me, it was a personal wish but, after I AM NAZCA SANA, who is born on the moon, it will continue to be my new LIFE 👸🏻👶🏻 #teampinatti 🇵🇷🇩🇴 ”.

