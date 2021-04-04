Natti Natasha’s baby shower revealed that the singer is expecting a girl

Natti Natasha she celebrated her baby shower this weekend and thanks to it now everyone knows that the singer is expecting a girl. The interpreter is 32 weeks pregnant, and recently she also left the first image of her baby on her platform, in 3D. Natti and her partner Raphy Pina, On the other hand, they shared the exclusive with the famous People en Español magazine, to which they said: “I feel special, happy and already thinking of all the love that I am going to give you. I dreamed of having whatever, girl or boy is a blessing ”.

The singer also made it clear that one of the main teachings she plans to instill in her baby is self-love, so that above all she knows she is loved and unique at all times. “Since she is a girl, I want her to feel loved, beautiful and unique, to know that she has no limits and that I am here to see her conquer everything she sets her mind to,” said the singer.

Celebrities send their best greetings and blessings

Through their publication on Instagram, celebrities have also been able to find out the news. Natti Natasha is expecting a girl! And before the good news they have left their best wishes. Francisca Lachapel, María Celeste Arrarás, Armando Correa, Gianna Azar, Dimary Castro are some names of celebrities that can be read among those who have not missed the news. “Congratulations,” they all said. “I am happy for you,” added Arrarás.

More than three million people have given a like to the post of Natti Natasha, whose Photography is the cover of the digital edition of People en Español. The cover was also shared on the Instagram account of said magazine, obtaining there, more than 360 thousand likes.

Before sharing the news, on Friday, Natti Natasha thanked God for the miracle that he worked in her by giving her the possibility of becoming a mother. “Thank God, I never lost FAITH 🙏🏻 Thank you, Thank you, Thank you. Happy Friday, in commemoration of those who have us with Life #Jesus #God #Life # 32weeks # Holy Friday ”, wrote the singer, stating that in this long journey, she never lost faith. Even though they told her many times that she could not be a mother.

“The doctors said that she could not have children,” the singer commented a few weeks ago. “It gave me depression, I didn’t want to see anyone, I didn’t want to talk to anyone. I felt like a total failure as a woman ”, Natti confessed to the same magazine. Once he learned that the miracle was already done, Natti admits that he wanted to wait to make the news public, as a simple precaution: “We were crazy to say it, but we did not say it because as it was a miracle, we did not want to get excited and we preferred to wait to confirm it.”

Here we leave you some images of the baby shower.

Khloë Terae posed face down with an elegant bikini