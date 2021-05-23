Natti Natasha’s baby is born. Welcome to the world Vida Isabelle



Raphy Pina and Natti Natasha reveal the 34-week ultrasound of their future daughter.

Photo: Rodrigo Varela. / Getty Images

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina They have become parents and are already holding little Vida Isabelle in their arms. Through Instagram they have shared some images where you can see the singer in the hospital bed waiting for the moment of delivery, and then expose the baby’s soles.

Next to the first image, Vida’s father left the following message: “I am so happy, I am more full of Life than ever. Today God will give us one more blessing. Today God will perform another miracle of Life. TODAY God will do the same to celebrate the arrival of a Queen. I love you Natalia and this is our last photo with the Baby in your belly. 5.22.21. #TeamPinatti! Let’s go to sleep because I think the girl comes around noon #Vidaisabelle ♥ ️ ”.

From the plantar document it is known that Vida weighed 6.8 pounds and was also 20 inches tall. The little girl was born in the South Miami hospital in the city of Miami. It is reported that both mother and daughter are in perfect condition and that the delivery was natural. The news of the baby’s birth was given by Raphy Pina himself through his social networks when he published an image next to which he wrote: “We are uncles!”.

Prior to these photographs, Pina also made it clear to her fans that she gave this entire process to God to work on both Natti and her daughter at the time of delivery. He has also been true to his word because he assured that he would share all this with the fans through his social networks: “I promised you that I was going to tell you. Well, the process began. Much prayer on behalf of you @ s. God is in control, ”Pina wrote.

