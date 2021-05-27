Natti Natasha’s baby already has her profile on social networks

Natti Natasha Y Raphy Pina they are happy with the arrival of little Vida Isabelle. After the baby’s birth, last Saturday, May 22 Now the new dads are living their first days, getting used to sleepless nights, diaper changes and more new things to come.

Fans of the couple are fascinated by the birth of the baby, who – less than a week old – already has her Instagram account, which is managed by her parents. Vida Isabelle has become a sensation in the networks, as it has accumulated, so far, 740 thousand followers, and has only 12 publications.