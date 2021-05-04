Natti Natasha will preserve the memory of her pregnancy with a mold

Natti Natasha Y Raphy Pina they count the days to to hold their first daughter in common, but when the big day arrives, the couple prepares to have everything ready. In the middle of the preparations for the arrival of the baby, the singer and the producer took the time to create a beautiful tribute to Natti’s belly, which will last forever. It is a plaster mold for the singer’s baby bump, with which they will remember the sweet wait for their little daughter.

© @ raphypinaRaphy Pina and Natti Natasha are expecting their first child together. From a previous relationship, the producer is the father of three boys

In their social networks, both shared the video of this fun activity, which had the future dads fascinated. In the clip you can see Natti with all the patience in the world watching how her future husband puts layers and layers of pieces of fabric with the mixture to create the mold of her tummy. With great care, the music producer arranges the cloths and takes care of every detail perfectly so that the mold is identical to the belly of his partner.

On his Instagram profile, Natti posted the following next to the video of the manual activity: “To have a nice memory of my greatest blessing 🙏🏻. 😍🤰🏻 # Teampinatti @raphypina #Mifamilia ”. Meanwhile, Raphy published the same clip on his networks and expressed how well he is having during his partner’s pregnancy, as he has witnessed the most special moments: “How much I am enjoying this process! I love them with my soul! You @ s this is going to be great! #Teampinatti She is always rubbing me 😍😍😍 @ 3dmomentsforever ”.

The couple, who just this year confirmed their relationship and announced their engagement, have almost everything ready for the arrival of their daughter. According to their posts on social networks, they are ordering the large amount of clothes that have been sent to them, in addition to the fact that Raphy has taken Natti to her last consultations with the doctor.

© @ nattinatashaNatti in one of her last medical consultations before the arrival of her baby