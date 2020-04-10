Aware that the massive concerts are suspended, Natti Natasha uses her networks to remember the best moments of her tours. In the last hours he did it and with a rather tight look, so much so that from an angle he showed something else!

April 10, 2020

The reggaetonera Natti natasha spends his days at home with his representative Raphy Pina, who apparently would be his partner although there is no official confirmation of either.

Now away from the world of work, she enjoys the sun, the gym and even eating more relaxed. Your dog makes you excellent company!

But that does not mean that he misses, after all his fans constantly remember his best moments on stage online.

“Losing the simple things. God bless you all,” wrote Natti Natasha at the bottom of a photo, as I left a hotel in the United States and smiled for her fans and the cameras.

As usual, the artist from ‘Despacio’ chose those times for a tight outfit, all in jean and a headscarf, as well as sunglasses, although it seems that it was raining that day.

From where they photographed her, the jean jacket saw that the blue also accompanied her below. Mommy!

