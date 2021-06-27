Natti Natasha surprises “dancing” in a thong a month after giving birth



Natti Natasha surprises “dogging” with dental floss a month after giving birth to Vida Isabelle.

Photo: Jason Koerner / .

A month ago Natti Natasha gave birth to her daughter Vida Isabelle, which is a celebrity in social networks and already has more than a million followers in Instagram. The one who left everyone on a heel was the Dominican singer herself Natti Natasha to show off a tremendous thong “dancing” just a month after giving birth.

Everyone always has a few extra pounds when they have a baby and it takes time to get back into shape. However, this is not the case for Natti Natasha, who has surprised his fans doing some sensual movements and showing off her great body with a tremendous thong shortly after having had Life Isabelle.

It was precisely her husband, manager and father of Vida who published a video on her Instagram account, where Natti is seen with a dental floss fuchsia color and white hole pants in the beach style. The singer dances to the rhythm of reggaeton and perrea moving the rear aboard the luxury yacht that he has next to Raphy pina.

Fans were surprised to see that Natti Natasha’s body she’s like she’s never had a baby. In fact, in previous stories you can also see the singer with short outfits in which her abdomen is flat, firm and with the great body that has always characterized her.

This new stage in the life of reggaeton has definitely changed her life. She and Raphy have dedicated themselves to the family not only with Life isabelle but with the other three children that Raphy has from previous relationships. They recently did the first studio photo shoot of Life Isabelle and the “network guys”, as they say to fans of Natti, they drool over the baby.

Let us remember that for a long time Natti she had wanted to be a mother and many doctors told her that this was practically impossible. Still, she underwent treatments until the miracle finally happened and she became pregnant. Nine months later he was born Life isabelle, a girl who from the first day surprised the world with her eyes wide open and how awake she is.

As soon as Raphy Pina, he is still debating a legal case in court. Supposedly, the FBI would have intercepted his phone and intercepted calls in which, apparently, it was confirmed that he had firearms in a vault of his house. His lawyers are solving this situation. At that time, it is said that Raphy was an ex-con and could not have firearms in his possession.