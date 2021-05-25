Natti Natasha shows first video of her daughter, Vida Isabelle

Natti Natasha shows her daughter’s first video, Vida Isabelle | Instagram

As you may recall, the singer Natti Natasha gave birth to her daughter Life isabelle This Saturday and for the first time he presented her on social networks with a tender photograph that took the sighs of his millions of followers who are more than happy for her.

The producer Raphy Pina and the singer Natti Natasha showed this past Sunday the first photographs of little Vida Isabelle, who came to the world on Saturday.

It is worth mentioning that Vida weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches tall, so she was born in perfect condition.

Meeting my other artist in these two days! It will take me more days so I will let you know later how we are doing, ”the producer posted on Instagram.

The birth of Vida Isabelle occurs almost two months after the parents shared with their followers through a live broadcast that they were going to have a girl.

And it was last February that the couple announced at the Premio Lo Nuestro ceremony the pregnancy that, according to what they implied, they achieved after much effort.

Today we celebrate twice this gift that fans of the world sent me and this blessing that God sent me, one more proof that women are warriors, “said the Dominican singer when she received the award for the tropical song of the year for her collaboration with Romeo Santos, “The best version of me”.

It should be noted that last January 2021, the couple confirmed their relationship through a video of more than eight minutes recorded in La Parguera, in the municipality of Lajas, on the south coast of Puerto Rico, which ends with a kiss. that certifies their romance.

I present to you the greatest dream that a woman can receive. Today I am Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez ”, is part of the message that accompanies the photograph that Natti shared.

The little girl was born at 08:00 in Miami and as we mentioned earlier, she weighed just over 6.8 pounds due to natural birth, they point out in the photograph.

My parents tell me that I have many uncles who adore me and enjoyed the process. Thanks for the love ”, they add in the message.

As you may recall, the artist’s first daughter was expected to be born in Miami, after federal authorities determined that Pina was not authorized to travel to the Dominican Republic, where he wanted her to be born.

However, the federal judge of the United States Francisco Besosa denied a few weeks ago the request to the producer to travel from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic.

On the other hand, the singer Natti Natasha shared on her social networks some photographs that announced the birth of her baby, although she also kept her followers informed by this means about the process of her pregnancy in which she shared some of the best moments such as the reveal of s3x0.

In addition, since last weekend, the singer offered the virtual presentation, in order to say goodbye to her fans and pay tribute to the mothers.

At the concert he premiered a song written by Romeo Santos entitled “Princess” and dedicated to his unborn daughter.

Through her social networks, the singer thanked the people who were enjoying the presentation and also the “King of Bachata” for the lyrics and the feeling that he expressed in the song she dedicated to her baby, which she will name of Vida Isabelle, as she made it known in the message written for her followers.