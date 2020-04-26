The reggaeton opened her heart to a rapper and left her a public message on social networks

Natti natasha

Photo:

Daniel Boczarski / . for Spotify

The Dominican Natti natasha He wasted no time and decided to open up with another artist, to whom he declared his love on social networks. It is nothing more and nothing less than the singer of Dominican origin too Cardi B. The latter threw flowers at Natti in a photograph he posted on Twitter and Natti, returned the compliment.

Tropical, do it to the rhythm of the waves of the sea

I want everything to flow naturally

We eat and everything is normal

My mood today is tropical, do it to the rhythm of the waves of the sea 🌊… #LocoRemix https://t.co/MrDQ7xRTfv pic.twitter.com/Me8fRXIXnL – NATTI NATASHA (@NattiNatasha) April 24, 2020

“You look very beautiful”he tweeted Cardi B to Natti natasha And then, the reggaetonwoman responded by declaring her love.

“Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaooooooooooo I F *** Lov U”, answered Natti natasha, to which the followers of both reacted.

Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaooooooooooo I Fkn Lov U https://t.co/LHy46Xf0AN – NATTI NATASHA (@NattiNatasha) April 24, 2020

Obviously, the fans asked for and even begged for a collaboration between the two artists and very soon. So we hope that both Cardi B how Natti natasha, take it into account and surprise us very soon.

Collaborate with Cardi !!! pic.twitter.com/YvPZ6dvPfF – Ring-fan account (@RingOnMyPhone) April 24, 2020

.