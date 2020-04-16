In quarantine, Natti natasha He had fun watching the posts of many people who dance to the rhythm of his song “Slowly”, as part of a viral challenge that she started more than a month ago, and that was overwhelmingly successful.

But now the singer has shared a photo in which she looks very sensual in a colorful bikini, posing by the pool; Natti wrote next to the image: “The only thing we have from the outside world right now.”

The reguetonera now participates in the remix of the theme “Crazy”, With Manuel Turizo, Beele and Farruko. That new version will be released in a few days.

