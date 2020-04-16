In quarantine, Natti natasha He had fun watching the posts of many people who dance to the rhythm of his song “Slowly”, as part of a viral challenge that she started more than a month ago, and that was overwhelmingly successful.
He would rather pose than talk to me. #isolation @lupiipina #petlover 🙏🏻
Since #Peru @piacopello is not far behind with #DespacioChallenge 🥰💃 We are all going to dance from home 💃🕺🏻 #Repost: from @piacopello – I could not stay behind … I fixed myself a bit and did the #despaciochallenge #nattinatasha 💫 @nattinatasha . . # stayteenhouse #yomequedoencasa #space
But now the singer has shared a photo in which she looks very sensual in a colorful bikini, posing by the pool; Natti wrote next to the image: “The only thing we have from the outside world right now.”
📸 the only thing we have from the outside world right now #throwbacks – not so long ago
The reguetonera now participates in the remix of the theme “Crazy”, With Manuel Turizo, Beele and Farruko. That new version will be released in a few days.
Watching you speak stuff #honeyboo 📸:
Rice Meat and Chicken 😋 Buen Provecho
