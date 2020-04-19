New York– Since her isolation from the pandemic, Natti Natasha participates on Saturday in the special curated by Lady Gaga “One World: Together At Home”, aimed at contributing to the fight against the coronavirus and celebrating health workers on the front lines of the battle.

The Dominican singer, who this week became the first female urban artist to surpass 2 billion views on YouTube with a single video (“Criminal”, with Ozuna), says that “the pandemic has affected us all” and that we must come together from a distance.

“It is important that we unite to inspire the world to take steps to increase support for the global response on COVID-19Natti Natasha told The Associated Press in an email.

“One World: Together At Home” will begin at 2:00 pm in New York (1800 GMT) as a six-hour streaming concert hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

At 8:00 pm. It will continue with a television broadcast that can be viewed simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, Univision, iHeartMedia and Bell Media.

The list of participants includes luminaires like Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, Alicia Keys, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Jennifer López, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, John Legend and Taylor Swift, in addition to the Colombian reguetorenos J Balvin and Maluma, at the two-hour televised concert.

Natti Natasha will appear in the previous event with Anitta, Becky G, Juanes, Luis Fonsi and Sebastián Yatra, as well as Adam Lambert, Annie Lennox, Billy Ray Cyrus, Charlie Puth, Ellie Goulding, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Kesha, Lady Antebellum and Michael Bublé. Some artists will sing, others will send messages of encouragement and hope.

“I am grateful that together with other international artists I can join my voice in this cause to not only inspire change, but to support and thank all the people in the health sector who are putting their lives at risk to protect us,” she said. Natti Natasha to the AP from his home in Puerto Rico.

The interpreter of “Sin pijama” (with Becky G), “No me memo” (with Thalía) and “Despacio” (with Nicky Jam, Manuel Turizo and Myke Towers) said that she is quarantining “like everyone else: in home, respecting social distancing and trying not to go out at all, unless it is something very necessary ”.

She has kept herself busy teasing upcoming songs and doing activities including exercise and virtual classes, connecting with her followers, and talking daily with family members.

“I have learned to stay calm, to find things that help me not have anxiety,” he said. “I understand that this will become a way of life, where we have to take care of our food and health, to protect ourselves from this type of virus.”

How do you anticipate that your life or career will change?

“More camera calls, which I didn’t do very often,” he replied.

She also thanked her fans for helping her stay active and positive in these moments: “Thanks to them I have kept myself … wanting to continue doing what I love.”

.