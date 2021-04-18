Natti Natasha reveals when her daughter will be born Very soon! | Instagram

Recently the fiancé of the singer Dominican Natti Natasha has published a new ultrasound of her daughter and also announced when the date she will be born will be, a date that is undoubtedly highly anticipated by millions of people.

Natti Natasha is a few weeks away from the day her first daughter is born and her best publications continue to relate the great joy she wastes while waiting for her first-born.

After sharing a great revelation party for s3x0, in which her millions of followers learned that the artist will have a girl, her fiancé Raphy Pina has kept the public informed of everything that happens about the singer’s motherhood.

It may interest you: There is little left! Natti Natasha shows off her latest ultrasound

This is how the music producer, under the hashtag #toybienenamorao, shows the great love he professes for the artist and his new daughter, who will be the fourth of his children.

From his social networks, the businessman returned to share a new photograph of his daughter that filled his followers with emotion.

The owner of Pina Records gave away the latest ultrasound of his daughter, highlighting that the singer is already in the week 34 of your gestation.

He also assured that everything is in perfect condition, just waiting for the arrival of the most dreamed and expected baby by all.

The baby sends them a peak kiss. Tomorrow 34 weeks. It is in perfect condition “, wrote the boyfriend of the reggaeton in his publication, in which the girl was seen from the monitor that shows the images of the ultrasound examination.

It is worth mentioning that the happy couple has not yet revealed the other great unknown, the name of their daughter, so their fans continue to comment on the name they should wear.

It may interest you: They take the lives of relatives of Alfredito Olivas, regional singer

In fact, Pina let it be known when the girl will be born by indicating the date on the ultrasound screen, the prognosis for her arrival in the world is the May 28, 2021, and can be seen in the numbers marked in the image.

5-28-2021 “, and the emojis of a heart next to the flags of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, wrote Pina as the caption of the publication.

It is worth mentioning that the happy parents decided that it will be in the country that Natti Natasha and the producer’s father were born, where the artist will give birth.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

This was explained by Pina in his last publication, in which he assured that by “blessing of God” he will be born on the date that his father Rafael Pina Gómez meets a new anniversary date of fall.

If people knew what that man means in my life and that out of nowhere, by a blessing from God, I am going to have a baby with a person I love so much, and a girl and with predictions that he will be born on May 28, 21 years after his death … the least I can offer him for his honor is that she was a Dominican like him. If God allows it, it will happen ”, he wrote at the bottom of the photograph in which Pina is seen with her late father.

“Every day we are closer”; “We still don’t know her and we already love her”; “Dad anxious to see his baby”; “The most beloved baby on Instagram and not yet born”; “Do they already have a name? My option is Scarleth ”, were the comments of the excited fans.

It may interest you: Find Kanye West a substitute for Kim Kardashian

On the other hand, as we mentioned earlier, after Natti Natasha’s fans met her baby’s s3x0 in a fascinating reveal party, which included the flight of a helicopter releasing pink smoke to confirm that it will be a girl, there is still to be done. know what name the long-awaited baby will bear.

The truth is that for the singer, her millions of followers have become the “tí @ s cybernauts” of her first-born daughter, so the Dominican artist has not hesitated to go online to thrill her fans in the next step. related to the birth of his daughter.