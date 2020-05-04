Reggaetonera Natti Natasha closed her Sunday, after an arduous exercise routine, showing what is her solution for radiant and healthy skin. Do you know the benefits of this delicious and healthy juice? Here we show them to you and in the form of a mask!

May 04, 20201: 21 p.m.

In the last hours, Natti natasha He unveiled his best post-workout option to make skin look baby-like: pineapple juice.

Sitting in the living room of her house and wearing a sports suit and tied hair, the reggaetonera evidenced that, after her daily exercise routine, she opts to drink a pineapple juice for the great benefits it brings, but did you know that it is also ideal in form of mask?

Pineapple is a great source of vitamins and mineralsVitamins A and C stand out, in addition to minerals such as magnesium, copper, manganese, folic acid and iron. It is the only fruit to contain bromelain, an enzyme that helps break down proteins, a natural anti-inflammatory, strengthener of the immune system, improves the health of the intestine, the healing of the skin and even reduces the risks of developing various types of cancer. Also, pineapple is rich in antioxidants, which helps keep our skin young, also prevents heart disease and works as a natural diuretic and moisturizer.

What are the benefits of a pineapple mask?

To assemble the mask and get a smooth and shiny skin in a matter of weeks, take a large slice of pineapple, cut it into pieces and crush it to extract the juice.

Now soak a cotton ball with pineapple juice and apply it to your clean and dry face with gentle touches, avoid the contour of the eyes and lips. Let the pineapple juice work for 30 minutes, then remove with cold water. Once dry, apply cream according to your skin type. Repeat twice a week for best results.

