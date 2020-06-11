Natti Natasha is enjoying one of the best moments of her musical career, where she continues to reap success and delight her followers, but the big question everyone asks is Does the singer have a relationship beyond work with her manager Raphy Pina? The woman from Santiago responds.

“If it were with Pina or with any other boy, there come the criticism, the opinions, they come to tell you that,‘ I do not agree with this relationship, i love this relationship“…” Natti expressed neither affirming nor denying anything.

The most “criminal” woman stressed that she is focused on her career and that is the main thing for her: “Everything that I have been working on all this time, which is my professional career, is diverted there. The day I decide to bring a relationship to light, because there I am going to open a door for people to focus on the personal. Right now my boyfriends and girlfriends are my audience. “

In an interview with Santiago Matías for his channel “Alofoke sin Censura”, Natti explained that Pina and the other people who work with her “miss her a lot”, but that she has an almost family relationship with everyone including Daddy Yankee and his wife, Mireddys and made it clear that at the moment there is no love relationship “absolutely nobody”.

Talk about La Insuperable

In the almost hour-long conversation, the 33-year-old urban artist also spoke of her friendship with La Insuperable and why they have not collaborated together.

Natti explained that he met “La mami de swagger” through a common makeup artist and that they later shared their musical tastes, but they have not worked together. Although she He wanted to do the remix of “I go upstairs”, the answer they gave was no.

“They did not want to do that remix (I go upstairs) and for me at that time, I felt that if we did that remix we would break,” said the artist, leaving open the possibility that they could still do it. “I would love to collaborate. I am from vibe, it has to be a song that I say -this is the song that is going to break-, that La Insuperable and I get on that topic and that women and men identify and enjoy it. We have to wait for this topic. But for me at that time, that was the subject it was, ”he indicated.

He also took the opportunity to refer to the controversy between Raphy Pina and Toxic Crow due to a possible collaboration between the two singers that finally did not occur.

A year ago Toxic Crow said that Pina “made it difficult for her.” Now Natti denied the singer.

“I was shocked that he said that Pina does not let me as a Dominican work with Dominicans. I have to reiterate that I did a collaboration with The Conscious Pencil for their album and with El Mayor Clásico. And how is he going to shoot Pina, who is supporting this Dominican from Santiago. I felt bad because I felt that I had a beautiful friendship with both La Insuperable and him. I never understood why go bad when you can go in good faith, “he said.

Theme with the Major

The interpreter of “The best version of me” said that the release of the song she has recorded with El Mayor Clásico was postponed by the pandemic.