Natti Natasha receives bad news About to give birth!

A few days after the famous Dominican singer Natti Nastaha finally becomes a mother, bad news could change the entire course of the arrival, because without a doubt this has been a strong shock in the middle of pregnancy.

Although for Natti and producer Raphy Pina the last months have been completely full of happiness, it seems that not everything is honey on flakes, since a few days after the singer gives birth, she received very bad news.

And it is that according to information that has been circulating for a couple of days in local media, federal judge Francisco Besosa has denied the request of Pina, who is also the manager of the Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee, to be able to travel to the Dominican Republic and be present at the birth of his daughter with the reggaeton.

It is worth mentioning that the judicial decision comes after last Monday the Federal Prosecutor’s Office presented a motion against Raphy’s petition, which indicates that the musical representative has the facilities to escape from his responsibilities with the federal court if he travels to the Republic. Dominican.

According to the newspaper El Nuevo Día, Raphy’s lawyers had presented the request to the judge on April 13, in which they expressed the wish that their client travel to the Caribbean country with the intention that their daughter be born in the Dominican Republic. , which is the place where Pina was also born.

In this motion, the defense and Raphy himself promised to use a GPS locator, to call the supervising officer Nora Heredia Burgos to report his location, to provide the exact information of the place where he would stay, in addition to highlighting the fact that that there is an extradition agreement between the United States and the Dominican Republic.

After this unexpected announcement, the producer announced on his social networks that he and his partner are studying other options for the arrival of their daughter, since not being able to leave the United States, the baby could be born in Miami.

Not all dreams come true, that does not mean that you cannot make the dream come true in another way or in my case, in another place ”.

On the other hand, the truth is that Natti Natasha is enjoying the best moments of her pregnancy to the fullest, such as the stage of cravings. Thus, her fiancé, Raphy Pina, shared a funny clip of the singer.

Another moment that has quite surprised his followers was a couple of days ago, as he is premiering his song “Ram Pam Pam” with the famous singer Becky G and delighted his followers by dancing to the rhythm of his single in the middle of your celebration for the launch of your new collaboration.

This took place on a yacht on the beaches of Miami, United States, where he is living today, and on that day he was wearing clothes that seemed to be quite comfortable.

This is how the artist showed her followers her great happiness for the premiere of her song by moving her hips and showing off her advanced pregnancy.

Wepaaaaa to dancerrr ”, he wrote in the description of the publication on his Instagram account.

It should be noted that at the moment, the beautiful singer is in her 35th week, thus being on the verge of receiving her little girl, who she still does not have a defined name for and who, with the help of her partner Raphy Pina, have asked for help. your millions of followers with name suggestions for your baby.