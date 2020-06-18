Natti Natasha married before her fame, photos of her ceremony are leaked | .

As we know, Natti Natasha is an iconic woman within the guild of the Latin urban genre, she is a clear exponent of the sensuality that defines this musical genre and we also know that her exuberant personality has always been one of her most characteristic features.

It has accustomed us to appreciate its beauty with few clothes and a lot of makeup, for this reason it is that we believe that perhaps the attention of Internet users has caught the photos that have leaked from their wedding, in their youth.

A stage of his life that he kept very well reserved, of which, if we are not mistaken, he has never mentioned a word. We also know that she has not confirmed whether or not she had been married, since she does not usually talk about her personal relationships.

For this reason for most of his followers it has been a tremendous surprise to find these photographs of when he had not yet risen to fame, he is appreciated as the most classic and romantic wedding dress.

With her hair up, accompanied by the traditional veil and a pretty tiara, very natural makeup and, completely dressed in white. There is no doubt that seeing it this way is not usual, so these photos quickly broke social networks.

And of course it is not the wedding look that many would have imagined. And for its part, many users have already commented that it was much more beautiful before, as well as more attractive, with that much more natural appearance.

It is not yet known who has leaked those images, but they have been published on the Instagram of a show host, nor is the name of who her husband was, what is more than clear is that if he appears to be someone who is part of your past. Let’s remember that the last couple awarded to the singer has been the producer Rafael Pina.

And as an extra fact, both he and Natti have been invited to the wedding celebration of the also interpreter of the urban genre, Nicky Jam.

Little is known of his life. She is Dominican and since she did not have the support of her family to dedicate herself to music, she settled in the United States in 2010, however, it was Don Omar who noticed her and from then on everything changed.

Well, now she is one of the most recognized reggaeton artists and, little by little, we are getting to know some other issues of her private life.