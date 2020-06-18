Suddenly the images of Natti Natasha’s wedding flooded social networks, becoming viral. She appears dressed as a bride, simple and almost angelic, next to her partner at the time.

At noon yesterday, LISTÍN DIARIO managed to converse with the Dominican singer about the veracity of the photographs and she admitted the marriage bond when she was 21 years old. He is now 33.

The interpreter of « The best version of me » confirmed that she was married years ago, but it is a chapter that has already closed.

« Yes, everyone knew that (about the wedding). I was 21 years old. It was in the Dominican Republic, but I got divorced and closed the chapter ”.

The artist denied that she was married twice, one of them in New York: « People will always say many comments, many things and they will add, but there I have nothing to say. »

Influential dominican

Natti is one of the most influential and shocking reggaeton makers of the last. Almost everything he sings makes him successful. That is why she is the queen of collaborations and with her songs she has shown that women have power in Latin music.

Although she is « sweet » and « delicate », she is also a strong and strong woman. It is the reason why women are so identified with their themes. So it was with his recent song, « Que mal te fue », in which he is still at war against any type of abuse.

The woman from Santiago expressed that she is a person who respects herself and respects others, for that reason she does not tolerate infidelity.

“To this day I don’t think I could endure infidelity, which for me is a lack of respect. In real life I am that much of free expression. I say what I think is correct and it is my way of being, ”he commented to LISTÍN DIARIO over the phone.

The « haters »

With the originality that characterizes her, the woman of the Latin gender most listened to on YouTube said that she is not affected by negative comments on social networks. However, he is always attentive to what his followers say, interacts with them and that is why he offers them a glimpse of his personal life.

The interpreter of « The best version of me » has a community of almost 25 million followers on her Instagram account and is very active in it.

She always shares everything she does in the workplace and a few other sensual photographs that show that she not only has one of the most influential voices in Latin music, but an exuberant body, of which she is proud.

An example of this is reflected in the home video of « Que mal te fue », which she herself produced and has already had nearly 17 million views on YouTube and has been number on other digital platforms. So much so that she was recently the cover of “Viva Latino”, Spotify’s most important Latin music list.

He shared this news with his followers receiving thousands of congratulatory comments, including from Paris Hilton, one of the world’s most famous socialite and millionaire, with whom she said she has a beautiful friendship.

There is no doubt that in any collaboration that Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista is, the real name of the reggaeton, it is a guaranteed success and the numbers do not allow us to say otherwise. She has recorded with some of the most important music artists and soon comes with a new collaboration that she herself has defined as a “dream come true”.

Although she hasn’t given much detail, Natti said this artist is « super big » and important and someone she greatly admires.

Bruno Mars and Lauryn Hills

In that same sense, the voice of “Sin pijama” revealed that apart from that artist, with whom her new song soon comes out, someone with whom she has always wanted to record is Bruno Mars and Lauryn Hills, of whom she has been a fan since she was a child and one of her inspirations in music for her empowering messages for women in her songs.

The most “criminal” woman enjoys a good moment in her career, but she does not stop working and giving the best to all her fans. Just before the pandemic of the new coronavirus, he was working on his next album, the same one that had to stop due to the health crisis.

However, he has returned to it again and is preparing the songs, some solo and other collaborations.

The Dominican, native of Santiago de los Caballeros, promised that all her followers will be able to enjoy her album by the end of the year.

YOUR STEPS

Solidarity.

In addition to his current music releases, Natti has shown his support for communities in different countries affected by the pandemic, and has participated in multiple initiatives to help communities in need and send a message of gratitude to all the essential workers who have been in the first lines.