Natti Natasha is a woman of unshakable faith and God thanks her for her pregnancy



Natti Natasha is happy with her pregnancy.

Photo: Jason Mendez for NYFW: The Shows / Getty Images

Natti Natasha She is happy with her pregnancy and through a post on Instagram confirms that she never lost faith that this – motherhood – would come into her life. For that and more she is grateful to God and thus her words: “Thank God, I never lost faith 🙏🏻 Thank you, thank you, thank you. Happy Friday, in commemoration of those who have us with Life #Jesus #God #Life # 32weeks # Holy Friday ”.

The singer shared this reflection on Good Friday, an important day for the Catholic Church within its greatest week, which commemorates the day Jesus Christ was crucified on Mount Golgotha ​​in Jerusalem.

For Instagram Natti appeared dressed completely in white, and in a room where this was also the reigning color. She left her belly exposed and thus explained how she is carrying her pregnancy with 32 weeks of gestation; more than a million people liked the reggaeton post. He also received messages from various celebrities, including Francisca Lachapel and Carolina Sandoval who did not hesitate to comment. In the case of the former Suelta La Sopa panelist, she wrote the word “Beautiful” to refer to the future mother.

