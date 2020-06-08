.

Second part of the interview with Natti Natasha where beyond her video “How wrong it was” reveals tricks of “beauty” and other reflections.

Natti Natasha She knows how to use her beauty to project power, respect and inspire women to give themselves their courage in any circumstance, as we saw in the first part of our interview with the artist. See here.

Today we continue with the second part of the entertaining talk where, beyond how he made his new famous video that has eclipsed the popularity charts, Natti reveals the powerful message of beauty behind his project.

So on the subject of “What was wrong with you” Regardless of what happens to the man to whom he sings, what matters is that the abandoned girl values ​​herself and has her self-esteem intact to get ahead enjoying life.

For some reason, she leads the lists and is well celebrated by the artist on Instagram with more than 2.19 million interactions on her account.

Natti Natasha Enjoy being a woman, being flirtatious, spontaneous and natural.

Here we see her posing fun in front of the camera making faces, inviting her millions of followers to do the same.

But what is the beauty message behind your video? This says Natti:

“These days it is happening to all of us that we have to do makeup, we have to learn different techniques to fix ourselves if we want,” he says. “With my video I also wanted to give that message of freedom to express our beauty.”

When we asked him about his daily care, he told us: “Obviously I do have my exercise routine, I do things to take care of myself not only physically but inside, taking care of what I eat and of course mentally.”

“All of this helps keep focus and that’s what the video was about,” he continued. “A video to feel free. A video that Natalia made, Natti Natasha, because I know that like me many girls are recording at home.

And going back to basics, Natti always advocates natural beauty: “My video was a message from: Naturally, without makeup I am also beautiful but it is a very proper decision and one of total validity if I want to use something else, if I want to use makeup or clothes, if I want to change my hair color. All this I can also do without problem ”.

What counts is the freedom to decide it on diatio. In this regard Natti adds: “There are many messages within this video, within the songs I make and within what I do day by day.”

And how their actions reflect enjoying the essence of being a woman is something that Natti infects us with every gesture. Here is everything she said:

But the interview here does not stop, on the contrary we will get to the point with Natti who will tell us, as a good and vain Dominican, some beauty secrets inherited from her mother and other tricks for her hair, skin and body.

Do not miss tomorrow this third part of the interview with the beautiful Natti Natasha here at AhoraMismo.