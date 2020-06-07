Univision

What does Natti Natasha say about his topic “How bad was it” and how does it influence women? Here is the video of the interview.

How enjoyable, refreshing and special it is to talk to the mega star of urban music Natti Natasha, spread their beautiful energy and passion to support and motivate women.

In this article you will find the video of the first part of a wonderful interview with this artist, with this woman who inspires and empowers so much.

I had the opportunity to interview Natti Natasha two days ago, talking about woman to woman and also discovering some of her beauty secrets that make her look radiant.

I took advantage of the launch of his spectacular new video with the theme “What was wrong with you”, made at home and recorded by herself in the midst of the quarantine of the Pandemic, to steal precious minutes that I share here.

“What was wrong with you” It is a home video that has already had more than 5 million views and has also been shared and recreated by millions of girls. If this is not proof of your power as an influencer, inspirer and revolutionary of your genre, what else could it be?

Precisely when commenting on the launch’s success, a smile lights up his face.

Natti confesses: “I never thought it would go so well for me,” he says. “It doesn’t matter how they do, but how well we do … that’s fine.”

The video, which has pleased millions, has had some negative comments that she ignores because Natti is very clear about the true message she wanted to send with her creation.

Natti Natasha and his video is a clear example of the value of having imagination and self-esteem in these hard times of pandemic and social upheaval. It is an inspirational material for women who suffer for love to go ahead, give themselves their courage and so that circumstances do not stop them.

So Natti comments: “As women, as human beings, this video was natural and organic recording myself,” she says. “I feel that it was also that combination of me being at home relaxed and sharing it on that TIKTOK social network that is so active because many boys and girls who are also at home are sharing their videos.”

Pleased by the way this powerful connection was achieved, she says: “I was impressed by the number of girls who uploaded the video recreating it and for me that was spectacular, because I felt all of them with the same vibe that I wanted to project.”

And what exactly was that vibe? Natti responds: “I am at home, I feel comfortable, I am almost without makeup, I have my hair naturally, I hardly combed my hair. It was organic and that it turned out that way was the best for me.

Beyond the physical and the admiration that this arouses, there is something else that Natti is pleased with: “Being a figure and a voice for women, being able to project security even with all the things that are happening to us at the moment,” she explains. . “I know it is difficult but there are times when you have to get out of that comfort zone and believe in the way that is being done.”

Natti also knows how to use her beauty to project power and demand respect, that respect that begins when we do not give it to ourselves with total security and then demand it from others. That is why any of his publications immediately achieves millions of “likes”.

Here is the video of the first part of our interview in which he tells us the inspiration and why “How bad it was”, saying things as they should be:

Our conversation here does not stop. It continued much more pleasant, warm and relaxed, loaded with tricks of “beauty” and other reflections. So you cannot miss the second part of this interview that we will publish here in Right now, MORNING!