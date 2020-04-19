Natti Natasha gives her opinion on the pandemic, It is affecting us all | INSTAGRAM

Since his isolation from the pandemic, Natti Natasha participates on Saturday in the special “One World: Together At Home”, aimed at contributing to the fight against coronation and celebrating health workers on the front lines of battle.

The Dominican singer, who this week became the first urban female artist to surpass 2 billion views on YouTube with a single video (“Criminal”, with Ozuna), says that “the pandemic has affected us all” and that we must come together from a distance.

“It is important that we come together to inspire the world to take steps to increase support for the global response to COVID-19,” Natti Natasha told The Associated Press in an email.

“One World: Together At Home” started at 2 pm in New York (1800 GMT) as a six-hour streaming event followed by a concert curated by Lady Gaga that It can be seen live simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, Univision, iHeartMedia and Bell Media starting at 8 p.m. (0000 GMT).

The list of participants includes luminaries such as Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Alicia Keys, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Jennifer López, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, John Legend and Taylor Swift, and Colombian reggaeton players J Balvin and Maluma, at the concert televised that will host Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

Natti Natasha will appear in the previous event alongside Anitta, Becky G, Juanes, Luis Fonsi and Sebastián Yatra, as well as Adam Lambert, Annie Lennox, Billy Ray Cyrus, Charlie Puth, Ellie Goulding, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Kesha, Lady Antebellum and Michael Bublé. Some artists will sing, others will send messages of encouragement and hope.

“I am grateful that together with other international artists I can join my voice in this cause to not only inspire change, but to support and thank all the people in the health sector who are putting their lives at risk to protect us,” she said. Natti Natasha to the AP from his home in Puerto Rico.

The interpreter of “Sin pijama” (with Becky G), “No me memo” (with Thalía) and “Despacio” (with Nicky Jam, Manuel Turizo and Myke Towers) said that she is quarantining “like everyone else: in home, respecting social distancing and trying not to go out at all, unless it is something very necessary ”.

She has kept herself busy teasing upcoming songs and doing activities including exercise and virtual classes, connecting with her followers, and talking daily with family members.

“I have learned to stay calm, to find things that help me not have anxiety,” he said. “I understand that this will become a way of life, where we have to take care of our food and health, to protect ourselves from this type of virus.”

How do you anticipate that your life or career will change?

“More camera calls, which I didn’t do very often,” he replied.

She also thanked her fans for helping her stay active and positive in these moments: “Thanks to them I have kept myself … wanting to continue doing what I love.”

.